Mets use power, pitching to edge Reds

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have the fewest errors of any team in major league baseball. The Reds committed two on Sunday afternoon, and the New York Mets made them pay for both.

Anthony Recker and Curtis Granderson homered to back a strong start by Zach Wheeler, lifting the Mets to a 4-3 victory in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

New York (68-75) took two of three in the series to improve to 23-15 all-time at Great American Ball Park, and did so by scoring four unearned runs.

“We got the win, that’s all that matters,” said Mets manager Terry Collins.

Jenrry Mejia notched his 24th save, but it was not easy.

The Reds loaded the bases in the ninth when third baseman Todd Frazier reached on an infield single after the initial out call was overturned by replay. But Mejia fanned catcher Devin Mesoraco to end the game.

Mejia allowed two runs on four hits in the ninth, including right fielder Jay Bruce’s 16th home run. Collins believes the three-plus minute replay review helped Mejia refocus.

“He made some good pitches to Mesoraco,” Collins said.

Cincinnati (67-76) which committed a pair of crucial errors and lost despite not allowing an earned run.

“They make those plays 99.9 percent of the time,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of crucial errors by center fielder Billy Hamilton and first baseman Jack Hannahan. “We pretty much handed them their runs. It’s a rarity, but it stinks.”

Wheeler (10-9) did not allow a hit until left fielder Skip Schumaker’s single leading off the fourth. He gave up just one run on five hits in six innings.

“I knew in the bullpen that I had some good stuff today,” Wheeler said. “I‘m feeling really good body-wise. I‘m comfortable with my mechanics.”

The Reds loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth, but Wheeler got second baseman Brandon Phillips to ground into a 1-2-3 double play before Bruce grounded to second to end the inning.

“He did a tremendous job with the bases loaded there,” Collins said.

Cincinnati cashed in on its next opportunity when Latos singled and scored on Schumaker’s hit, putting the Reds ahead 1-0 in the fifth.

New York tied the score in the sixth after Hamilton dropped shortstop Wilmer Flores’ fly ball near the wall. It was just the second error this season for Hamilton.

Granderson followed with a single to right and Flores raced him to make the score 1-1. With two outs, Recker launched a 412-foot two-run home run into the left field bleachers putting the Mets ahead by two.

Latos (5-5) was done after the sixth, having allowed three unearned runs. He expressed his frustration by tossing his glove and a water bottle in the dugout, but it was more directed at himself.

“Billy (Hamilton) dropped one, but look at all the plays he’s made this year for us,” Latos said. “I have to pitch better. I can’t throw one down the middle to Recker.”

After getting a second chance when Hannahan committed an error on his pop foul, Granderson launched a 3-2 pitch from J.J. Hoover into the visitors bullpen in right to make the score 4-1. It was Granderson’s second home run in the series.

“I‘m really happy for him,” Collins said of Granderson. “If he can stay hot the last couple weeks it will be real advantageous for us.”

NOTES: The last time the Reds allowed at least four unearned runs in a game and lost was Aug. 3, 2010 at Pittsburgh then they gave up seven. ... Mets SS Wilmer Flores, riding a career-high seven-game hitting streak, was moved up to fifth in the batting order Sunday. “He came here with a lot of people telling us he’s going to hit and hit for power, and we’ve seen that,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. ... Mets RHP Rafael Montero joined the club in Cincinnati on Sunday. He will start Wednesday’s game against Colorado. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said RHP Alfredo Simon will remain a starter in 2015. Injuries forced Simon to move from the bullpen coming out of spring training. ... Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud was given a day off Sunday. C Anthony Recker started behind the plate.