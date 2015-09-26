Mets pare NL East magic number to 1

CINCINNATI - The National League East division title is so close, the New York Mets can just about taste the champagne.

Lucas Duda hit a pair of three-run homers, and rookie Noah Syndergaard tossed seven shutout innings helping New York reduce its magic number to one with a 12-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

“When I first picked up a baseball when I was seven years old, (I) never thought that I’d be here at 23 pitching for the New York Mets in a postseason race,” Syndergaard said. “I‘m extremely blessed to be here. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Right fielder Curtis Granderson added a three-run homer off J.J. Hoover putting the Mets (87-67) in position to clinch their first NL East title since 2006 on Saturday afternoon with a victory over the Reds or a Washington Nationals loss.

Both New York and Washington play at 4:05 p.m. EST on Saturday.

“It’s a very exciting time,” Duda said. “Hopefully we can handle our business the next couple days and see where we’re at.”

Syndergaard (9-7) was sharp throughout Friday’s outing, allowing two runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He retired 16 straight in one stretch.

After some early struggles on the road, Syndergaard has posted a 2.34 ERA in his past three starts away from Citi Field.

“Tonight was the best start he’s had,” manager Terry Collins said. “To go through that lineup the way he did was impressive. This kid’s really gotten better. He’s going to pitch for us. I don’t care where.”

New York erupted for five runs in the seventh to put the champagne on ice.

Granderson’s run-scoring double, and an RBI hit by second baseman Daniel Murphy made the score 6-0. Granderson had four RBIs.

Duda then thrilled the large contingent of Mets fans in attendance when he launched a 3-1 pitch from left-hander Tony Cingrani an estimated 441-feet into the right field seats.

Duda’s six RBIs are a career-high. It also was his 12th career multi-home run game and sixth this season which is tied for the major-league lead.

Reds rookie right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (9-12) hung around for 6 1/3 innings but was lifted after 94 pitches and seven runs allowed, five of which were earned.

Syndergaard didn’t allow a hit over 5 1/3 innings before right fielder Brennan Boesch hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the eighth.

“Syndergaard was locked in,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to him. He was just good. It was nice to see, once we got him out of the game, we were able to do some things with their bullpen.”

Cincinnati, losers of six straight and currently last in the National League Central, scored four times with two outs in the eighth.

Left fielder Adam Duvall hit his fourth homer off Mets right-hander Tim Stauffer in the ninth. By then, though, Friday’s result was a foregone conclusion.

Mets left fielder Michael Conforto doubled to center in the second and scored on Syndergaard’s single, putting the Mets ahead 1-0. It was Syndergaard’s seventh hit and fourth RBI.

Duda’s three-run homer into the left-field bleachers on a 1-0 pitch from DeSclafani gave New York a commanding 4-0 lead.

“It was a grind today, for sure,” said DeSclafani. “That third inning didn’t go as I wanted it to. I threw a bad pitch to Duda and he put a really good swing on it. I‘m glad I was able to get into the seventh.”

It was Duda’s 23rd home run this season and second since coming off the disabled list Sept. 7.

Mets’ ace Matt Harvey is scheduled to start Saturday’s game with a shot at a championship.

“We’ve got our horse going tomorrow,” Collins said. “If you asked me in spring training who’d we want on the mound with a chance to clinch, it’d be Matt Harvey.”

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins wouldn’t comment Friday on how many innings RHP Matt Harvey would pitch in Saturday’s start against the Reds. ... Collins said Ruben Tejada will get the bulk of the playing time at SS because Wilmer Flores is “starting to run out of gas.” ... Mets RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) threw a bullpen session Friday. He hasn’t pitched since Monday. ... Reds rookie RHP Michael Lorenzen has pitched 109 2/3 innings this season. Manager Bryan Price said Lorenzen will remain a one-inning reliever unless a starter is injured. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey threw long-toss Friday and remains on track to resume a normal schedule in December. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery in May. ... Mets INF Juan Uribe left the game after aggravating his chest injury during a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning.