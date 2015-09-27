Mets complete sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI -- The smell of beer and champagne still lingered on Sunday afternoon inside the visitors’ clubhouse at Great American Ball Park.

But hours after celebrating a National League East division title, the New York Mets played like a team with something still left to accomplish.

Jacob deGrom allowed a run over six innings and Dilson Herrera and Kevin Plawecki each homered as New York completed a four-game sweep of the last-place Cincinnati Reds with an 8-1 victory.

The Mets still want to earn home-field for the division series. Following Sunday’s victory, they lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by one game in that endeavor.

“We like playing at home,” deGrom said. “That’s what we want to do. Everybody’s going out there and giving 100 percent every day.”

New York’s make-shift lineup in the wake of Saturday’s clincher produced 13 hits including four for extra bases.

Herrera fell a triple shy of the cycle for the Mets (89-67) who won their 11th straight road game while improving to 7-0 this season against the Reds.

“A lot of those guys ... want to be on that postseason roster,” said manager Terry Collins. “They wanted to show they belong.”

DeGrom (14-8) seemed to benefit from an extra day’s rest, striking out nine with no walks.

“I felt good today,” he said. “I don’t know if (skipping a start) was a good thing or not. I stayed over the rubber instead of rushing out. I stayed on top of the ball and kept balls down today.”

Center fielder Skip Schumaker had three hits including a pair of doubles for the Reds (63-92) who have lost eighth straight.

Left fielder Michael Conforto’s RBI double got things started for the Mets in the first inning.

Herrera’s first homer since June 14 came on a 1-0 pitch from Reds rookie right-hander Keyvius Sampson. The 413-foot two-run blast made the score 3-0.

Sampson (2-6) was charged with three earned runs along with nine hits allowed in just 2 2/3 innings.

“My fastball isn’t there,” said Sampson. “This is the first time I’ve pitched into September. I threw some good pitches with my curve but when I did, the ball seemed to find a hole.”

DeGrom allowed a double by Schumaker to begin Sunday’s game, then retired the next 14 batters, seven via strikeout.

“I think the rest did him good,” said Collins. “When he’s on the mound you know you’re going to be in the game. Now he’s got a week before he pitches again. He’ll throw a few pitches the next time out and get him ready for the postseason.”

The Mets right-hander also singled in his first two at-bats, including one with the bases-loaded to drive in two, putting them ahead 5-0 in the third.

Following a pair of walks, deGrom reached on an error when left fielder Ivan DeJesus Jr. dropped his line drive, allowing a run to score.

Center fielder Juan Lagares followed with an RBI single to make the score 7-0.

DeGrom held the Reds hitless over a 4 2/3-inning stretch before shortstop Eugenio Suarez singled with two outs in the fifth.

Plawecki, who batted cleanup on Sunday, belted his third homer on a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Michael Lorenzen to make the score 8-0 in the sixth.

First baseman Joey Votto reached base for the 43rd consecutive game when he singled home a run in the sixth. It is the longest such streak of his career and longest for a Reds batter since Pete Rose in 1978.

But, Sunday’s game and this four-game series was all about the New York Mets.

“With their pitching staff, they’re the team to beat in the playoffs,” said Reds third baseman Todd Frazier. “(Noah) Syndergaard is nasty. I don’t care what his record is. He’s the real deal. (Steven) Matz, I don’t see how you can’t start that kid. DeGrom’s change up is really good and his fastball has some zip on it.”

NOTES: Mets LHP Jon Niese will pitch out of the bullpen during the postseason, something he’s done just once in his career. “I wanted to do anything to help the team,” said Niese who’s made 29 starts this season. “From here to the end of the season, I’ll just go down there and pitch the same. Attack hitters, attack the strike zone.” ... New York has set its rotation for the upcoming series in Philadelphia. Tuesday: RHP Bartolo Colon; Wednesday: LHP Steven Matz; Thursday: RHP Logan Verrett. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said rookie RHP Raisel Iglesias will not pitch again this season due to shoulder fatigue. ... Cincinnati will interrupt its seven-game homestand to face the Nationals on Monday in D.C. to make up a July 8 rainout. ... On Sunday, Cincinnati claimed OF Tyler Holt off waivers from the Indians and moved INF/OF Kristopher Negron to the 60-day disabled list.