Reyes helps Mets record 14th straight win over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Jose Reyes has hit six home runs in 40 games with the New York Mets, including a homer in each of the past two contests.

Manager Terry Collins is a little surprised by the 33-year old Reyes' recent power display.

"A little bit," Collins said after Reyes homered in New York's 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. "When he won the batting title (2011), it was more line drives. We always knew he had some pop. When he hits them, you know they're gone."

Curtis Granderson and Wilmer Flores also homered to help the Mets complete a three-game sweep at Great American Ball Park.

New York (74-66) entered play on Wednesday trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by one game for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

"There's still a lot of baseball left," Reyes said. "Still playing one game at a time. Just win (the) series. That's what you need to do."

The Mets have won 14 straight games against Cincinnati, dating to Sept. 7, 2014. It's the second-longest winning streak against any team in franchise history.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (13-8) was wild but effective on Wednesday, walking four and giving up six hits. The Mets' defense and a few baserunning blunders by the Reds helped him toss five scoreless innings.

"We were fortunate he kept us in the game," Collins said. "The nights you don't have your best stuff is when you learn. Glad we got him the win."

Syndergaard is 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA in his last five starts.

Jeurys Familia notched his major-league leading 47th save.

It took one pitch for the Mets to take the lead on Wednesday.

Reyes jumped on the first offering from Anthony DeSclafani and deposited it in the right-field seats for his 24th career leadoff homer and 19th with the Mets.

"I was trying to get ahead and Reyes was trying to hit one out and he did," DeSclafani said. "He's been swinging the bat well lately, they all have this whole series. They have a good lineup and they're playing pretty good."

The Reds drew two walks and had a single in the second inning but saw two runners thrown out attempting to steal second, including Scott Schebler, who may have missed a sign and was tagged out standing up.

An error by shortstop Jose Peraza contributed to the Mets' second run when Reyes scored from third on a wild pitch. There might have been a play at the plate, but DeSclafani was slow to cover. In the third, Peraza was thrown out at home.

"We had some mistakes and missed opportunities," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It was bad baseball."

The Reds had nine baserunners via five hits and four walks through four frames, but Syndergaard allowed no runs.

"You really have to learn to struggle to get better," Syndergaard said. "I'm continuing to grow as a pitcher."

Granderson's blast to deep center on a 3-1 pitch from DeSclafani in the sixth made the score 3-0. It was his 25th homer of the season.

"It changes the lineup when (Granderson) is producing runs," Collins said. "You can't pitch around Cespedes. He's in there to protect (Cespedes). And, he's driving in runs."

Flores hit his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning of Wandy Peralta, tying a Mets' franchise record for pinch-hit homers in a season with 12.

The Mets led 5-0 in the eighth when the Reds scored three times with Peraza's two-run double off Addison Reed being the big blow.

All three runs were charged to Gabriel Ynoa.

The Mets will continue their September playoff chase with a three-game series in Atlanta, followed by another series against the first-place Nationals.

"There's nothing like coming to the ballpark when it means something," said Collins.

NOTES: The Mets have 25 homers in their past 13 games at Great American Ball Park and have gone 11-2 in those games. ... Cincinnati has signed 20-year old Cuban RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, who was in Cincinnati Tuesday to complete a physical and finalize a minor-league deal reportedly worth more than $4 million. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton will not travel with the team for this weekend's series at Pittsburgh and will remain in Cincinnati to receive treatment for his strained left oblique. ... Mets manager Terry Collins doesn't believe LHP Steven Matz or RHP Jacob DeGrom will make their next starts. Matz, on the DL since Aug. 15 with left shoulder tightness, threw off flat ground on Monday.