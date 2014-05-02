Preview: Mets at Rockies

The status of Colorado slugger Carlos Gonzalez is uncertain due to a finger injury as the Rockies attempt to defeat the visiting New York Mets for the second straight night on Friday. Gonzalez homered in the first inning of Colorado’s 7-4 victory on Thursday but left the game in the fourth with a badly bruised left index finger. Adding to the concern is that Gonzalez missed the final two months of last season with an injury to his right middle finger.

Colorado’s Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 21 games, tying Larry Walker (1999) for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history behind Michael Cuddyer (27 games last season), Dante Bichette (23, 1995) and Vinny Castilla (23, 1997). New York center fielder Juan Lagares (hamstring) was activated prior to Thursday’s game and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his first appearance since April 14. Curtis Granderson continues to struggle with a .141 average and has posted just one multi-hit performance this season (April 3).

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zach Wheeler (1-2, 3.99 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (2-3, 5.23)

Wheeler received a no-decision against Miami in his last start despite striking out 10 in six innings. He gave up one run and four hits while reaching double digits in strikeouts for the second time in 22 career starts. Wheeler never has faced the Rockies, with Drew Stubbs (1-for-2) being the only current Colorado player who previously has batted against him.

De La Rosa has won back-to-back starts while giving up two runs and nine hits in 12 innings. He was sharp against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, when he allowed one run and four hits in seven frames. De La Rosa is 4-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 10 career appearances (four starts) against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Daniel Murphy was hitless in four at-bats on Thursday as his 10-game hitting streak came to an end.

2. Colorado C Wilin Rosario (hand) went 0-for-3 with a walk after returning from a four-game absence.

3. Mets 3B David Wright is 3-for-10 with five walks against De La Rosa.

PREDICTION: Rockies 10, Mets 8