Preview: Mets at Rockies

Colorado has four tough outs in its lineup as the red-hot Rockies try to make it three straight over the New York Mets on Saturday. Troy Tulowitzki and Charlie Blackmon are the top two hitters in the majors at .385 and .380, respectively, after recording three hits apiece in Colorado’s 10-3 victory Friday — their fifth win in six games and 11th in their last 15 contests. First-year Rockie Justin Morneau has 21 RBIs in his last 16 games and is batting .345 — fifth in the National League.

Nolan Arenado is hitting only .309, but extended his hitting streak to 22 games as Colorado (18-13) averages 5.6 runs (7.6 at home) and is hitting .297 (.349) — all major-league highs. The Mets’ Curtis Granderson went 2-for-4 with a home run Friday — his first multi-hit game since April 3 — as the $60 million offseason acquisition raised his average to .156. Colorado’s Franklin Morales has won three consecutive starts and opposes undefeated Jenrry Mejia, who was hit hard in his last outing.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jenrry Mejia (3-0, 3.49 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Franklin Morales (3-1, 4.40)

Mejia took a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning against Miami on Saturday before he was chased after yielding a double, home run and two singles, and wound up allowing six runs in New York’s 7-6 loss in 10 innings. The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native, who has 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings, didn’t allow a run in his previous two starts covering 11 2/3 innings. Mejia received a no-decision in his only start against Colorado, a 3-2 Mets’ victory Aug. 6 when he struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

It appeared Morales would return to the bullpen after this start with Jhoulys Chacin expected to make his season debut Sunday, but he will remain in the rotation after Tyler Chatwood was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right elbow strain. Morales allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings of Colorado’s 8-5 victory at Arizona on Wednesday, but the preceding two outings were quality starts when he allowed one run in each contest. The 28-year-old Venezuelan hasn’t recorded a decision in seven relief appearances against the Mets — allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings — with Granderson 3-for-5 with a home run against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger contusion) missed Friday’s game, but the injury is not expected to land him on the disabled list.

2. Colorado RH LaTroy Hawkins (955) and Mets RH Kyle Farnsworth (871) are the top two active pitchers in career games played.

3. Arenado’s streak — the longest active one in the majors — is tied for third-best in franchise history with Vinny Castilla (1997), now the Rockies special assistant to the general manager, trailing only teammate Michael Cuddyer (27 last season) and Dante Bichette (23 in 1995).

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Mets 5