Preview: Mets at Rockies

Colorado’s Jhoulys Chacin comes off the disabled list to make his first start of the season when the red-hot Rockies go for a four-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday. Colorado improved to 5-0 in home series this season with a wild 11-10 victory Saturday on pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson’s two-run walk-off homer after the Rockies erased a 6-0 deficit with an eight-run fifth inning before blowing 8-6 and 9-8 leads, and trailing 10-9 entering the bottom of the ninth. Colorado, which has won six of its last seven games and is 12-4 in its last 16, is 11-4 at home while averaging 7.8 runs at Coors Field and batting .350 at its spacious ballpark.

The Rockies’ Nolan Arenado continued to validate his solid rookie season with a grand slam Saturday and extended his hitting streak to 23 games — the longest active run in the major leagues. New York’s David Wright continued his assault at Coors Field with three more hits and is 5-for-9 in the series to raise his average to .391 in 133 at-bats in Colorado. Mets right-hander Dillon Gee has delivered three straight quality starts and tries to atone for a subpar performance in his last outing at Coors.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (2-1, 2.88 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (2013: 14-10, 3.47)

Gee pitched eight innings and allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six in New York’s 4-0 victory over Miami last Sunday. The 28-year-old Cleburne, Texas, native hurled seven shutout frames three starts back, allowing three hits in the Mets’ 5-2 victory at Arizona on April 16 before yielding two runs and losing to St. Louis on April 22. Gee lost in Colorado 8-4 on April 16, 2013, in a game that was delayed two hours because 8 inches of snow had to be cleared off the field.

Chacin set a career high for victories last season before being shut down early in spring training with a strained right shoulder. ”I‘m feeling good, no soreness other than the usual soreness from pitching,‘’ the 26-year-old Venezuelan told the Denver Post during his rehabilition period, which consisted of two starts with Class A Modesto and a pair with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Chacin is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four games (three starts) against New York, including a 2-0 loss Aug. 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Curtis Granderson continues to work out of his deep early season slump as he had two hits and scored a run for the sixth straight game while increasing his average to .170 by going 6-for-15 in the last four contests.

2. Mets’ starters began the season with 26 straight outings of at least five innings, but haven’t gotten through the fifth in the first three games of the series.

3. Arenado’s streak is tied for second-best in franchise history with Dante Bichette (23 in 1995), trailing only teammate Michael Cuddyer (27 last season).

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Mets 5