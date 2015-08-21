Preview: Mets at Rockies

The New York Mets attempt to get back on track Friday as they continue their road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. New York has lost four of five contests since beginning the month with a 10-2 stretch that included a four-game sweep of Colorado at home.

The Mets kicked off their nine-game trek by splitting two contests at Baltimore, which posted a walk-off 5-4 victory on Wednesday. Colorado aided New York on Thursday by registering a 3-2 triumph over Washington, which fell four games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East. The Rockies squandered a 2-0 lead before Ben Paulsen delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning. The win was just the second in 10 overall games for Colorado as it improved to 2-4 on its nine-game homestand.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (10-11, 4.58 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 2.40)

Colon was forced to settle for a no-decision against Pittsburgh last Friday despite allowing just one run and five hits in seven innings. The 42-year-old Dominican has won only one of his last 10 outings, even though he yielded fewer than three earned runs five times in that span. Colon, who has issued only 16 walks in 141 1/3 frames this season, is 2-1 with a gaudy 7.71 ERA in three career starts versus Colorado.

Gray remains in search of his first career decision as he makes his fourth major-league start. The 23-year-old native of Oklahoma worked five innings against San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run and four hits with five strikeouts. Gray, who has given up fewer than three earned runs in each of his outings, limited the Mets to one run on one hit - a solo homer by Travis d‘Arnaud - over a career-high six frames on Aug. 10 at New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14 due to a hamstring injury and spinal stenosis, hopes to return to the lineup next week in Philadelphia.

2. Former Mets SS Jose Reyes collected three hits for Colorado on Thursday to improve to 7-for-13 over his last three games and has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 contests.

3. New York may skip RHP Matt Harvey’s scheduled start on Sunday in order to keep him fresh for the stretch run.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Rockies 4