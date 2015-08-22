Preview: Mets at Rockies

The New York Mets hope for more fireworks from Yoenis Cespedes when they continue their three-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Cespedes put on a power display in the opener, belting three home runs - including a grand slam - and driving in seven runs while scoring five times during a 5-for-6 performance in a 14-9 triumph.

Travis d‘Arnaud and Michael Conforto also went deep as the Mets improved to 2-1 on their nine-game road trip. New York increased its lead over second-place Washington in the National League East to five games as it defeated Colorado for the fifth time in as many meetings this season. The Mets have outscored the Rockies 37-14 in 2015 and have reached double digits in each of the last two encounters. Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs while Carlos Gonzalez and Ben Paulsen also homered in the slugfest for Colorado, which fell to 2-5 on its nine-game homestand.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (7-9, 3.50 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (4-5, 3.99)

Niese’s unbeaten streak reached four starts last Saturday, when he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings of a no-decision against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old native of Ohio has given up seven runs in 26 frames while going 2-0 during his run. Niese improved to 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA in eight career outings versus Colorado by limiting the Rockies to two runs over seven innings in a home win on Aug. 10.

Rusin is coming off the best outing of his career, a five-hit shutout against San Diego on Sunday in which he walked one and struck out four. The victory was the first since June 21 for the 28-year-old Detroit native, who had gone eight starts without a win. Rusin made his first start against the Mets in New York on Aug. 11, when he suffered a hard-luck loss despite giving up one run in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arenado joined Vinny Castilla (six times) as the only third basemen in Rockies history to hit 30 home runs in a season.

2. New York 3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) went 3-for-4 for Single-A St. Lucie on Friday and will conclude his rehab assignment Saturday as he is expected to join the Mets for their game at Philadelphia on Monday.

3. Colorado C Nick Hundley has recorded two three-hit performances in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Mets 8, Rockies 5