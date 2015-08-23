Preview: Mets at Rockies

The New York Mets attempt to pound their way to a three-game series sweep when they visit the Colorado Rockies for the finale on Sunday. New York maintained its five-game lead over second-place Washington in the National League East by collecting 21 hits en route to its second consecutive 14-9 victory on Saturday.

The Mets batted around during an eight-run third prior to making an out, recording eight hits and a walk before Juan Uribe - who led off the inning with a homer - grounded into a run-scoring double play. Juan Lagares and Curtis Granderson - the first two batters in the lineup - each registered three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as New York improved to 6-0 versus Colorado this year while reaching double digits in runs for the third straight time in the season series. Kyle Parker drove in four runs while Charlie Blackmon and former Met Jose Reyes homered for the Rockies, who are 2-6 on their nine-game homestand. Colorado has allowed 14 or more runs in three of its last five contests and at least 10 on five occasions this month.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (0-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. Rockies RH David Hale (3-4, 6.17)

Verrett will be making his first major-league start in place of Matt Harvey, who is being skipped in the rotation for innings purposes. The 25-year-old began the season in his native Texas but struggled, going 0-1 while allowing seven runs - six earned - over nine frames in four relief outings for the Rangers. Verrett, who was claimed off waivers by Texas from Baltimore after being selected from New York’s roster in the Rule 5 draft, has given up one run over 13 1/3 innings while notching a save in seven appearances out of the bullpen since being returned to the Mets.

Hale was rocked in his return from the disabled list Tuesday but escaped with a no-decision after surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings against Washington. It was the first appearance since a relief stint July 9 for the 27-year-old Georgian, who was sidelined with a strained left groin. Hale has posted a 4.50 ERA in four career games (two starts) versus New York but has yet to record a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have outscored the Rockies 51-23 in their first six meetings this season.

2. Blackmon, who is 4-for-9 in the series, is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

3. New York placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 15-day disabled list with a lumbar strain in his back and acquired OF Eric Young Jr., who was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas, from Atlanta for cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Mets 6