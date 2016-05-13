Preview: Mets at Rockies

Matt Harvey has dominated the Colorado Rockies in three career starts, but he’s never faced them at Coors Field. Harvey gets his first opportunity to pitch in the mile-high altitude when the New York Mets open a three-game series at Colorado on Friday.

Harvey is 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA in 23 innings against Colorado, allowing just 11 hits and two walks while recording 19 strikeouts. Facing the Rockies at home has been a good thing for opposing teams as Colorado is just 5-10 at Coors Field and lost seven straight home contests prior to Wednesday’s 8-7 victory over Arizona. Nolan Arenado has belted seven shots at home for the Rockies and leads the majors with 13 homers. New York is 4-4 during its 11-game road trip and has been blanked twice on the trek, including a 3-0 setback against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (3-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-1, 5.40)

Harvey has won three of his last four starts but hasn’t located the form that saw him go 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA last season. He struck out a season-best 10 batters over six innings in his last outing, when he gave up two runs and four hits in six frames against San Diego. Harvey has shut down Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon (1-for-10) and DJ LeMahieu (1-for-8).

Gray is winless in 13 major-league starts but is coming off a superb outing in which he allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings while receiving a no-decision versus San Francisco. He has struggled at Coors Field, going 0-1 with a 9.20 ERA in seven career outings. Gray has posted a 9.39 ERA in two no-decisions against New York and has struggled versus Yoenis Cespedes (2-for-5, one homer, four RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 2B Neil Walker is 1-for-26 over his last nine games.

2. Colorado LF Gerardo Parra has gone 14-for-33 in his last eight contests.

3. New York placed INF Wilmer Flores (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled LHP Sean Gilmartin, who pitched three scoreless innings on Thursday, from Triple-A Las Vegas.

PREDICTION: Mets 9, Rockies 7