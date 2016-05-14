Preview: Mets at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies halted an 11-game losing streak against New York in the series opener and attempt to knock off the visiting Mets again Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set. Colorado’s losing skid against New York dated to May 4, 2014, prior to posting a 5-2 victory in Friday’s series opener.

Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon has recorded back-to-back three-hit games and is batting .410 during a 10-game hitting streak. Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra also is swinging a hot bat and is hitting .405 over the past nine contests. New York third baseman David Wright is on the other side of the pendulum after striking out three times in four hitless at-bats in the opener to drop to 0-for-14 with nine strikeouts in his past four games. The Mets are 4-5 on an 11-game road trip and have scored a total of seven runs in the defeats.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-0, 1.27 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (1-1, 3.86)

Verrett is making his third start of the season as the replacement for left-hander Steven Matz, who is missing Saturday’s start because of forearm soreness. He tossed six shutout innings in each of his two other starts — allowing nine hits and striking out 10 — when he filled in for Jacob deGrom earlier this season. Verrett defeated the Rockies in a spot start last season (as a replacement for Matt Harvey) when he gave up one run and four hits in eight innings.

Butler also is making his third start of the campaign and he was terrific in his last turn. He blanked San Francisco on four hits over six innings to pick up his fifth career victory. Butler lost to the Mets in his lone career start against them when he allowed six runs and seven hits — including five doubles and Curtis Granderson’s homer — in four innings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Jose Reyes was suspended through May 31 without pay — retroactive to Feb. 23 — for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy due to an incident in October that involved his wife.

2. New York CF Yoenis Cespedes has gone four straight games without an RBI after having 28 over his previous 19 contests.

3. Colorado SS Trevor Story doubled twice in Friday’s game and 23 of his 39 hits — including 11 homers — have gone for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Rockies 3