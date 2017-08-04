Rockies walk past Mets

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies' game-winning rally Thursday was quite strange and rather silent -- three walks, a batter hit by a pitch and a sacrifice.

Nolan Arenado drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth, forcing in the winning run and enabling the Rockies to fight off the New York Mets and win the rubber game of their series, 5-4.

Making his Rockies debut, Jonathan Lucroy led off the ninth and was hit with Hansel Robles' 1-2 pitch. To Lucroy, that was an auspicious sign.

"I'm grinding against that guy," Lucroy said. "Leadoff guy, got to get on. After he hit me, I knew this guy could lose it. He did. He lost his control."

Pinch hitter Pat Valaika sacrificed Lucroy to second. After Charlie Blackmon was intentionally walked, DJ LeMahieu walked on five pitches to load the bases for Arenado. He fouled off the first two pitches, before Robles threw three straight balls to run the count full.

"I was telling myself, 'Don't try to get too big. All you need to do is get a ball to the outfield, and we're going to win this game,'" Arenado said. "I knew he was going to have to come at me with something over the plate. I wasn't really thinking out or in. I was just trying to see it up, make sure I got on top of the baseball, because his ball has a little life to it. Luckily, he threw a pitch that I didn't have to make an attempt for, and we won the game."

Robles' payoff pitch went over Arenado's head to the backstop. Arenado said it was the first time he drew a walk-off walk.

Robles retired the side in order in the eighth. Speaking through a translator, Robles said he began to feel numbness in his pitching hand as the ninth unfolded.

"I feel like a little bit of numbness," Robles said. "I couldn't really feel the ball."

He said it was the first time he had experienced that sensation. Referring to the errant pitch to Arenado that ended the game, Robles (6-3) said, "I've never thrown a pitch like that."

The walk-off win was the Rockies' fourth this season. The Mets have lost eight games via a walk-off, the second most in the National League. The walk-off RBI was the sixth of Arenado's career, his third of the season and second of the series. He looped a single to center off Robles with no outs in the ninth Tuesday night to give the Rockies a 5-4 victory. Arenado's three walk-off RBIs tied a single-season Rockies record.

Closer Greg Holland (2-1) worked the ninth, pitching for the first time since he cut his right index finger reaching for a knife in soapy water Tuesday.

The Mets tied the game three times before falling. Four straight hits to start the third put the Rockies ahead 2-0. LeMahieu, who had three hits, and Gerardo Parra singled home runs.

Yoenis Cespedes homered in the fourth off Rockies starter German Marquez.

The Mets tied the game at 2 with a run in the fifth, an inning that could have been much more fruitful. Amed Rosario led off with a stand-up triple, his second such hit in two games. After Rene Rivera walked, pitcher Rafael Montero singled for his first career RBI.

With one out, Astrubal Cabrera walked to load the bases for Cespedes. But Cespedes struck out on a 99.3 mph fastball after beginning the at-bat with three consecutive curveballs. Marquez then retired Jay Bruce on a liner to left.

Marquez has been known to hit 97 mph but said of his final pitch to Cespedes, "It was a little extra."

Manager Bud Black said, "There comes a time when a pitcher has to make a pitch at a critical moment. And Marquez did, and that's a sign of a guy that's developing as a pitcher."

Marquez, a 22-year-old rookie, is 4-0 with a 3.66 ERA in his past five starts, and the Rockies are 12-6 in games he has started. He allowed six hits and three runs in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Rockies went ahead 3-2 in the fifth when Blackmon, who had three hits, led off with his 25th home run. Rivera tied the game in the sixth with a two-out single, but the Rockies went ahead 4-3 in the sixth when Mark Reynolds, who turned 34 on Thursday, led off with his 23rdhome run.

In the seventh, Pat Neshek blew his second save in his fourth appearance with the Rockies. He gave up a leadoff single to Michael Conforto, who scored to tie the game at 4 when Cabrera followed with a double to the gap in right-center field. But Neshek then struck out Cespedes, retired Bruce on a fly to center and got Curtis Granderson to pop out.

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez's season-high 11-game hitting streak ended. ... Rockies C Jonathan Lucroy made his debut with the team after recovering from the stomach illness that kept him out of the lineup the past two games. He went 2-for-3. ... Rockies RHP Greg Holland pitched for the first time since he suffered a cut near the knuckle of the index finger of his right hand Tuesday. ... Mets relievers pitched six scoreless innings Wednesday, the longest scoreless relief outing at Coors Field by a visiting bullpen since San Diego's relievers worked eight scoreless innings on April 10, 2010. ...The Mets finished their season-high-tying 10-game road trip 4-6.