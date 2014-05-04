Mets take final game of series from Rockies

DENVER -- The New York Mets have never been swept in a four-game series at Coors Field. They avoided that wretched history Sunday by beating the Colorado Rockies 5-1, thanks in large part to Dillon Gee.

He worked into the seventh, a welcome change for the Mets, whose starters combined to pitch just 13 innings in the first three games of this series. Gee extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 16 innings and pitched at least six innings for the 23rd time in his past 24 starts.

Gee left after giving consecutive singles to catcher Mike McKenry and center fielder Corey Dickerson to start the seventh. Carlos Torres got second baseman DJ LeMahieu to ground out, moving up the runners, and struck out pinch hitter Drew Stubbs. Left-hander Scott Rice then retired right fielder Charlie Blackmon on a fly to short center.

Rockies starter Jhoulys Chacin made his 2014 debut after suffering a right shoulder strain in spring training and understandably was not sharp. He gave up four runs in five innings on eight hits and four walks, one intentional.

Chacin gave up back-to-back two-out doubles in the fourth to Juan Lagares and David Murphy that gave the Mets a 4-0 lead.

They scored twice in third on doubles by David Wright and Chris Young. Chacin issued three walks, one intentional in the inning, but escaped more trouble when he got Travis d‘Arnaud to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Legares and Murphy led off the game with singles. Lagares scored on a one-out single by Curtis Granderson that sent Murphy to third. He bluffed tagging up on Young’s fly to left and was doubled off third when third baseman Nolan Arenado jumped to catch Carlos Gonzalez’s throw and in one motion tossed the ball to shortstop Charlie Culberson covering third.

The Mets made it 5-0 in the seventh when Tommy Kahnle walked Young with one out, and Lucas Duda followed with a run-scoring double in the gap in left-center.

The Rockies avoided being shutout for the first time this season when Justin Morneau led off the ninth with a home run, his seventh of the season, against Jeurys Familia.

Gee never set the Rockies down in order but avoided any real trouble. He walked No. 8 hitter LeMahieu with one out in the fifth and gave up a single to pinch hitter Brandon Barnes. But Blackmon grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Gee stranded runners at first and third by getting Culberson to ground out.

Gee gave up a one-out double in the first to Culberson but got Carlos Gonzalez to ground out and Nolan Arenado to fly out. Arenado extended his hitting streak to 24 games, the second longest in Rockies history, with a one out double in the fourth, but Gee retired Justin Morneau on a fly out and struck out McKenry.

NOTES: Chacin (right shoulder strain) was activated and a roster spot was opened by placing C Wilin Rosario on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a viral infection that has become an issue for the Rockies. Two days ago, INF Josh Rutledge went on the disabled list with the same ailment. ... Mets LF Eric Young Jr. was scratched from the lineup after suffering a freak injury. Lucas Duda was hitting in the indoor cage when a ball hit the screen, ricocheted and struck Young below the right eye. He was taken to a hospital for a CAT scan on his left cheekbone that proved negative and is listed day-to-day with a left cheekbone contusion. ... Mets CF Juan Lagares replaced Young in the lineup and singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a scheduled day off. ... Rockies C McKenry made his 2014 debut, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.