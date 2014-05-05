Gee’s six scoreless innings lead Mets past Rockies

DENVER -- The New York Mets have never been swept in a four-game series at Coors Field. They avoided that negative history Sunday by beating the Colorado Rockies 5-1, thanks in large part to right-hander Dillon Gee, who pitched six scoreless innings.

Gee worked into the seventh, a welcome change for the Mets, whose starters had worked at least five innings in 26 games before coming here but combined to pitch just 13 innings in the first three games of this series.

Gee extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 16 innings and pitched at least six innings for the 23rd time in his past 24 starts.

“Considering our starters had pitched so well and had so much trouble here, for him to go out there and go six gave our bullpen a little bit of a break,” Mets third baseman David Wright said. “And anytime you can hold that lineup in this ballpark to no runs over six, you’re doing something right.”

Gee left after giving consecutive singles to catcher Mike McKenry and center fielder Corey Dickerson to start the seventh. Carlos Torres got second baseman DJ LeMahieu to ground out, moving up the runners, and struck out pinch hitter Drew Stubbs. Left-hander Scott Rice then retired right fielder Charlie Blackmon on a fly to short center.

The Rockies entered the game with an 11-4 record at Coors Field where they were averaging 7.8 runs per game. They went hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position against Gee, who is 3-1 with an 0.67 ERA in his last four starts.

Gee was asked whether this is as well as he has pitched all year, considering the lineup he faced.

Related Coverage Preview: Mets at Rockies

“Results-wise I guess so,” he said. “But I definitely felt better. I think I’ve had better stuff than I had today. It’s like that play I catch behind my back. You got to have things like that happen for an outing like this, really.”

Gee, who said he is never in good defensive position when he delivers a pitch, was referring to a play that ended the second when he reached behind him to snare a hard bouncer hit by LeMahieu.

One of the six hits Gee allowed was fourth-inning double to third baseman Nolan Arenado. The hit extended his hitting streak to 24 games, three short of Michael Cuddyer’s franchise-record 27-game streak last season. Arenado flied out each of his other two at-bats against Gee.

“He doesn’t overpower you with stuff,” Arenado said, “but it almost seems like the way he throws a pitch up, it looks like a good pitch to hit but it’s not a good pitch to swing at. Then you foul it up or pop it up.”

Rockies starter Jhoulys Chacin made his 2014 debut after suffering a right shoulder strain in spring training and understandably was not sharp. He gave up four runs in five innings on eight hits and four walks, one intentional.

“It’s never easy here” Chacin said. “You have to throw strikes, keep the ball down and make them hit a groundball. That’s my game. Today, I didn’t get a lot of ground balls. Today wasn’t my game and wasn’t my day.”

Chacin gave up back-to-back two-out doubles in the fourth to Juan Lagares and David Murphy that gave the Mets a 4-0 lead. They scored twice in third on doubles by Wright and Chris Young.

Chacin issued three walks, one intentional in the inning, but escaped more trouble when he got catcher Travis d‘Arnaud to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Legares and Murphy led off the game with singles, and Lagares scored on a one-out single by right fielder Curtis Granderson.

The Mets made it 5-0 in the seventh when Tommy Kahnle walked Young with one out, and first baseman Lucas Duda followed with a run-scoring double in the gap in left-center.

The Rockies avoided being shutout for the first time this season when first baseman Justin Morneau led off the ninth with a home run, his seventh of the season, against Jeurys Familia.

Gee avoided any serious trouble. He walked No. 8 hitter LeMahieu with one out in the fifth and gave up a single to pinch hitter Brandon Barnes. But Blackmon grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Gee stranded runners at first and third by getting shortstop Charlie Culberson to ground out.

Gee gave up a one-out double in the first to Culberson but got left fielder Carlos Gonzalez to ground out and Arenado to fly out.

Gee has thrown back-to-back scoreless starts for the first time in his career and gave the Mets a much-needed outing as they headed toward Miami, the final stop on their three-city road trip, where the Marlins are 14-5 at home.

“We’re happy to take the one and get out of here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We can’t look back. We’re playing the Marlins who have the best home record in baseball so we got a big task ahead just the next three days.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain) was activated and a roster spot was opened by placing C Wilin Rosario on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a viral infection that has become an issue for the Rockies. Two days ago, INF Josh Rutledge went on the disabled list with the same ailment. ... Mets LF Eric Young Jr. was scratched from the lineup after suffering a freak injury. Lucas Duda was hitting in the indoor cage when a ball hit the screen, ricocheted and struck Young below the right eye. He was taken to a hospital for a CAT scan on his left cheekbone that proved negative and is listed day-to-day with a left cheekbone contusion. ... Mets CF Juan Lagares replaced Young in the lineup and singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a scheduled day off. ... Rockies C McKenry made his 2014 debut, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.