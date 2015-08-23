Mets hit Rockies hard in 14-9 win

DENVER -- For the second straight game, the New York Mets tore into Colorado’s starting pitcher and walloped the Rockies 14-9 on Saturday night.

But unlike Friday, the Mets didn’t have to squirm as their six-run lead vanished before pulling away to win by the same score. They met with considerably less resistance while winning their 10th straight game against the Rockies and sixth this season.

The victory enabled the Mets, who are 13-6 this month, to maintain their five-game lead over Washington in the National League East. The Rockies, who surrendered at least 14 runs in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history, have lost 10 of their past 12 games, leaving them 6-14 this month.

Every member of the Mets’ starting lineup had a least one hit by the end of the third inning as they piled up a season-high tying 21 hits. That output included nine doubles, which is tied for the second most in team history, and a home run.

Among the starters, first baseman Michael Cuddyer was the only one without an RBI and center fielder Yoenis Cespedes was the only one who didn’t score.

Cespedes, third baseman Juan Uribe and infielder Kelly Johnson were acquired at or near the July 31 trade deadline, and their additions have greatly improved what had been a lackluster offense.

“The additions we’ve made, (the new) guys in the lineup have now relaxed the other guys,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “There’s not as much pressure on the young guys to have to produce because you’ve got guys in the lineup who have done it for their careers.”

The Mets knocked out starter Jon Gray in 1 2/3 innings Friday, pounding him for eight hits and seven runs, and strafed Chris Rusin, who threw a complete-game shutout in his last start Sunday.

Rusin (4-6) gave up eight doubles, the most any Rockies pitcher has allowed, and a home run and set dubious career highs in hits (12) and runs (11) allowed. He left after failing to retire any of the eight batters he faced in New York’s eight-run third that made it 11-3.

“That third inning I definitely missed my spots and left the ball up,” Rusin said. “It was just one of those games as a starter, it’s a starter’s worst nightmare. You don’t ever wish it upon anybody.”

Rusin is the second pitcher in the past 70 seasons to throw a complete-game shutout and allow 11 earned runs in the next start, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Pat Hentgen went through that high-to-low plummet with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1997.

Rusin became the fifth Rockies starter to allow 11 or more earned runs and first since Jeff Fassero in 2004.

Uribe led off the big third inning with his 13th homer overall and fifth with the Mets. That homer came after each team scored three runs in the second and put the Mets ahead for good.

“I didn’t think when I hit the ball, it’s a home run,” Uribe said. “This is Colorado. When I hit the ball, I think, maybe a double.”

Other run-scoring hits in the big inning included catcher Travis d‘Arnaud’s double, pitcher Jonathon Niese’s two-run single, center fielder Juan Lagares’ single and right fielder Curtis Granderson’s two-run double.

The Rockies drove starter Niese from the game after 5 1/3 innings. After pinch-hitter Brandon Barnes singled home a run, center fielder Charlie Blackmon hit his 14th homer of the season to finish Niese (8-9), who gave up a season-high tying 11 hits and seven runs.

“My sinker -- some were good, some were bad,” said Niese, who was hit hard on the palm of his glove hand by second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s smash in the fifth inning. “Not an easy place to be consistent. You just got to battle through it and minimize the damage.”

Eric O‘Flaherty relieved Niese and shortstop Jose Reyes greeted him with his second homer with the Rockies and sixth overall this season to cut the Mets’ lead to 14-8. Left fielder Kyle Parker, who tripled home three runs for the Rockies in the second, drove in his career-high fourth run with a two-out double in the seventh that made it 14-9.

Mindful of how quickly offensive eruptions can occur at Coors Field, Collins used closer Jeurys Familia in the ninth for the second straight game.

“We used our closer in two games, we were up by five runs,” Collins said. “In this park, for me those are saves.”

NOTES: Mets LHP Dario Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. He’s 3-1 with a 2.75 ERA in 42 games between Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton. ... Mets 1B Lucas Duda was placed on the 15-day disabled list one day after his back locked up and he was forced to leave the game after the seventh. Duda had missed six starts with a lower back strain before returning Tuesday. ... The Mets reacquired OF Eric Young Jr. from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. They will send him to Triple-A Las Vegas, but he is expected to join the Mets when the rosters expand next month. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) will rejoin the rotation next week, possibly Tuesday. Bettis has made two rehab starts, the last a 67-pitch outing Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood will throw 25 pitches Sunday in his third simulated game as he continues to come back from his second Tommy John surgery, in July 2014. ... Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to throw 45 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday at Atlanta before the Rockies-Braves game.