Mets maintain mastery over Rockies behind Verrett

DENVER -- In his first major league start, Logan Verrett handled Coors Field and the Colorado Rockies with ease Sunday as the New York Mets won 5-1 to sweep a three-game series.

Verrett, who won his first game in the majors, allowed four hits and one run in eight innings. He made a spot start in place of Matt Harvey, whom the Mets skipped to limit his innings to about 190 this year following Tommy John surgery in 2013.

“I joked with Matt the other day,” Verrett said. “I said, ‘Why’s everybody freaking out? Don’t they know I‘m a way better pitcher than you.'?”

Verrett (1-0) threw 93 pitches and retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced after right fielder Carlos Gonzalez homered in the fourth. Verrett walked one and struck out eight.

“He used all his pitches, located to both sides of the plate,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He used his changeup really, really effectively, which is a great pitch for him. They know they got to swing, because he’s in the strike zone.”

Verrett gave up consecutive singles in the first but got right fielder Carlos Gonzalez to ground into a double play. Shortstop Wilmer Flores ended the inning with a sprawling stop on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s grounder.

“First-inning execution was a little bit off,” Verrett said. “But once we got out of that inning, I knew, ‘Alright, now we can get on a roll and start putting up some zeroes on the board.’ It’s a pretty good feeling to be out there eight innings, save the bullpen and get the team a win.”

The victory was the Mets’ 11th straight against the Rockies and seventh this season and enabled New York to maintain its five-game lead over Washington in the National League East. The Mets swept the Rockies for the first time at Coors Field.

Rockies starter David Hale had a bizarre outing. He set a franchise record with four wild pitches, two of them consecutive allowing two runs to score with the same batter at the plate. Hale tied his career-high with nine strikeouts and retired the final 10 batters he faced.

In the days before this start, Hale was working on being less rotational in his delivery and aligned more directly to home plate. He said he’s happy with the changes and saw results as the game went on.

“It took a few innings to get used to it,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Hale’s mechanical adjustments. “And then he ended up settling in. He threw the ball pretty well the last few innings, giving us some length (after Colorado’s starters worked a combined 3 2/3 innings in the first two games of the series).”

The win was the eighth in 12 games for the Mets and their 18th in the past 26. The Rockies lost 12 of their past 15 games and went 2-7 on a homestand that concluded Sunday.

First baseman David Murphy doubled home a run in the first. Hale (3-5) hit Flores, the leadoff batter in the second, and gave up a single to left fielder Michael Conforto. Right fielder Gonzalez threw the ball over third base, allowing Conforto to take second.

With catcher Anthony Recker batting, Hale threw consecutive wild pitches that brought in two runs, boosting the Mets’ lead to 3-0. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hale is the first major league pitcher to throw two consecutive wild pitches allowing runs to score with the same batter since April 30, 2013, when Nate Jones of the Chicago White Sox did it against Texas.

The Mets scored two two-out runs in the third. Murphy led off with a single, moved to third on Hale’s fourth wild pitch and a ground out and scored when Flores lined a 1-2 pitch for an opposite-field single to right. Conforto’s single sent Flores to third, and he scored on Recker’s double.

Gonzalez reached the 30-homer plateau for the second time -- his career-high is 34 homers in 2010 -- and made it 5-1 when he led off the fourth and walloped Verrett’s only glaring mistake.

“You don’t throw CarGo changeups belt-high down the middle.” Verrett said.

NOTES: Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt, 40, was designated for assignment after going 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA in 45 games. He made 309 appearances and had 58 saves for the Rockies since they acquired him from Cleveland in July 2009 for a minor league pitcher. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) will be activated Tuesday at Atlanta and start against the Braves. ... Rockies RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. In three stints with the Rockies this season, Miller is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. ... Rockies RHP Jairo Diaz, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque where he was 3-5 with eight saves and a 4.58 ERA in 47 games. Diaz made his Rockies debut and pitched a scoreless ninth. ... The Rockies selected the contract of RHP Simon Castro, 27, from Triple-A Albuquerque where he was 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 36 games. Castro pitched two scoreless innings in his Rockies debut. ... Rockies RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood threw 25 pitches in his third simulated game as he continues his comeback from his second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014. ... Mets 3B David Wright (spinal stenosis), who last played for the Mets on April 14, will be activated and in the lineup Monday at Philadelphia. In nine rehab games at High Class A St. Lucie, Wright went 9-for-28 (.321) with one RBI, five walks and six strikeouts. After Sunday’s game, the Mets optioned LHP Dario Alvarez to Triple-A Las Vegas.