Gray helps Rockies shade Mets

DENVER -- Jon Gray won his first career game on Friday night with a dazzling outing at a place where success had been elusive.

Gray’s strong start helped the Colorado Rockies end a long drought against the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory at Coors Field.

The Rockies had lost 11 straight games to the Mets dating to May 4, 2014. The Mets’ winning streak in the series tied for their second longest against one team in franchise history.

Gray (1-0) worked seven innings, ending a string of 13 career starts without a win, a franchise record for winless starts at the outset of a career. He allowed five hits, two runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. Gray also singled in the fifth for his first career hit after going 0-for-19.

Gray had no record and an 11.42 ERA in two previous starts this season at Coors Field and was 0-1 with a 9.20 ERA in seven career starts there before taming the Mets. He retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced and threw a career-high 105 pitches, 71 for strikes.

Gray made nine starts last year and was on a pitch count after making his major league debut in early August and took the mound four more times this season before finally savoring a victory.

“I’ve been trying to get it since last year,” Gray said, “but now I‘m finally glad to get it out of the way and move on from here and look forward to the next start.”

Gray gave up a two-run double to No. 8 hitter Kevin Plewacki in the second inning after getting two quick outs before issuing his lone walk and hitting a batter. Gray reached 98 mph with his fastball, consistently hit 97 mph, and his slider was exceptional.

“That’s my go-to, that’s my put-away (pitch),” Gray said. “I felt real confident with that as usual and rode that thing. It was awesome.”

Gray was coming off two good starts at San Diego and San Francisco on the Rockies’ last road trip and carried that momentum to the Coors Field mound. In his past three starts, Gray has a 1.80 ERA (20 innings, four earned runs) with four walks and 24 strikeouts.

Rookie Carlos Estevez, whom manager Walt Weiss is using regularly in high-leveraged situations, gave up a one-out triple to Michael Conforto in the eighth but retired the next two batters. Jake McGee set the side down in order in the ninth to earn his 10th save in 12 chances and preserve the win for Gray before a crowd of 38,712.

“It means the world to me that it was done here,” Gray said. “I see it as a step. I‘m not saying (that) to be content or anything. I‘m looking forward to what’s next.”

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his second straight three-hit game and drove in a run. Trevor Story had two doubles and an RBI.

Mets starter Matt Harvey (3-5), who made his Coors Field debut, was coming off a win at San Diego on Sunday where he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts. But he allowed 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings and five runs.

“I‘m just not feeling comfortable throwing the baseball right now,” Harvey said. “It’s frustrating. It’s something obviously I’ve done my whole life, go on the mound and throw a baseball. And right now, it’s not an easy task. I’ve got to keep my head down, keep focused and keep pushing to figure it out.”

Harvey gave up two runs in the fourth on Gerardo Parra’s double and Mark Reynolds’ single. After his single in the fifth, Gray scored on Story’s double. Harvey gave up a run in the sixth when DJ LeMahieu doubled and scored when Tony Wolters, taking advantage of a shift, grounded a single through shortstop. Harvey was charged with his final run when Blackmon doubled off Jerry Blevins, scoring Wolters.

“He didn’t have his good stuff, plus stuff, but he competed,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Harvey. “You get out of a game here without giving up a ton of runs, you’ve pitched OK. We’ve seen him better. His last outing he was better. But it’s a work in progress,and we’ll get him ready for his next start.”

NOTES: Rockies SS Jose Reyes was suspended without pay through May 31 for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. With a $22 million salary this season, the suspension, which is retroactive to Feb. 23, will cost Reyes a reported $6,251,366 as part of a negotiated settlement. He will miss 51 games and is eligible to begin a minor league rehab assignment June 1 that can last 20 days. ... Rockies INF Daniel Descalso, who suffered a fractured left hand March 11, was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. 1B/OF Ben Paulsen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment Friday night for Triple-A Albuquerque and allowed three hits, including a homer, and two runs in one inning while throwing 15 pitches... Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) walked the one batter he faced on four pitches Friday night for Class A Modesto, the same outcome he had when he began a rehab assignment with that club Wednesday and faced one batter... Mets RHP Logan Verrett, who will make a spot start Saturday in place of Steven Matz, allowed one earned run on four hits in a career-high eight innings with a career-high eight strikeouts in his other start at Coors Field on Aug. 23, 2015. ... Mets 3B David Wright’s career-high streak of consecutive games with a walk ended at 11. It was tied for the second longest such streak in team history.