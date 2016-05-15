Rockies ride five-run third to win over Mets

DENVER -- It’s too soon to call it resurgence, but the Colorado Rockies are beginning to show signs of life at Coors Field.

The Rockies beat the New York Mets 7-4 on Saturday night to equal a season high with three straight wins. Those victories have come at home, enabling the Rockies (18-18) to improve to 7-10 at Coors Field.

The Rockies have had one winning season on the road in their history -- 41-40 in 2009. So dominance at home is imperative for them to have any hope of contending in the National League West.

“We got a long way to go, but we’re playing better,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I feel good about our chances at home over the long haul.”

The Rockies used a five-run third inning to open a 7-1 lead on the way to their latest win. They sent 10 batters to the plate to chase Mets starter Logan Verrett (3-1).

Charlie Blackmon singled home the final two runs in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, one shy of his career high set last August.

The inning included a two-run double by Tony Wolters after Mets manager Terry Collins was ejected during Wolters’ at-bat with one out, the bases loaded and the Rockies leading 3-1, thanks to a bases-loaded walk before Wolters stepped to the plate. Wolters swung at a pitch from Verrett in the dirt that replays indicated might have been strike three. But home plate umpire Carlos Torres ruled it a foul ball. Collins argued the call with Torres, who ejected him.

“It’s unfair,” Collins said. “There’s no reason for it. The hitter turned out and walked back to the dugout. ... You watch the hitter turn around and walk back to the dugout, you wouldn’t come out (to argue)?”

After being staked to the 7-1 lead, Rockies starter Eddie Butler (2-1) gave up a solo homer to Neil Walker, his 10th of the season, in the fourth. Butler worked into the sixth, yielding a double to Yoenis Cespedes and a single to Lucas Duda that trimmed the Rockies’ lead to 7-3. Butler gave way to right-hander Gonzalez Germen.

“I liked Germen because of the switch hitters coming up, and I like his changeup,” Weiss said. “I just thought it was a better matchup at that time. Eddie did his part.”

Germen gave up a single to the switch-hitting Walker and got Asdrubal Cabrera, another switch-hitter, to ground into a 3-6-3 double play that made it 7-4. After David Wright led off the seventh with a double, Germen got left-handed hitting Michael Conforto to fly out and retired Cespedes on a fly ball.

”I thought a big part of that game tonight was Germen bridging those innings between starter and back end (of the bullpen),“ Weiss said.”

Left-hander Boone Logan relieved Germen and stranded Wright at second by throwing a called third strike past Duda.

“I threw four sliders in a row,” Logan said. “I threw a four-seamer down and away. He was definitely looking slider, and he flinched.”

Rookie Carlos Estevez struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth, throwing nine of 12 pitches for strikes, and Jake McGee pitched the ninth to earn his 11th save in 13 chances.

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was dropped from third to fifth in the lineup for the first time this season and went 0-for-4. He entered Saturday hitting .295 with four home runs and 12 RBIs, but had no homers in his last 94 at-bats and was hitless in his last 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position. ... Mets 3B David Wright probably will be out of the lineup Sunday, manager Terry Collins said. Wright was out for early hitting as he tries to shake a slump that had seen him strike out 42 times while hitting .223 with four home runs and eight RBIs entering Saturday. Wright went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. ... RHP Jon Gray, who won his first game in the majors Friday, began his career with a franchise-record 13 winless starts. That surpassed the old record by Yohan Flande of 10 starts without earning a win to begin a career. ... Friday night’s win over the Mets was the 1,000th victory in the history of the Rockies franchise in Denver. They played at Mile High Stadium in 1993 and 1994 and moved into Coors Field in 1995.