Preview: Mets at Royals

The Kansas City Royals made it to the seventh game of the World Series last season and enter the 2015 edition planning to come out on top. The Royals will get some stiff competition when Daniel Murphy, Matt Harvey and the New York Mets visit for Game 1 on Tuesday.

The New York pitching staff used its power stuff to dominate the Chicago Cubs in a four-game sweep of the National League Championship Series, surrendering a total of eight runs in the four games, while Murphy ran his record streak to six straight postseason games with a home run in the clincher. The Mets will have to hope that momentum carries over after having five full days off between rounds. The Royals needed six games to dispatch the Toronto Blue Jays and have a lineup ready for New York’s staff after posting the fewest strikeouts in the majors during the regular season. “We play in a big park, which is not conducive to power,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters. “We don’t swing for the fences. We have power, we can hit homers, but for the most part we just try to stay short and quick and drive the gaps, and our guys do a good job with that.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (2-0, 2.84 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (1-2, 4.32)

Harvey will take the ball on nine days’ rest after striking out nine and allowing two runs on four hits and a pair of walks over 7 2/3 innings to win Game 1 of the NLCS. The 26-year-old endured plenty of questions about his workload down the stretch but has so far only been needed for 12 2/3 innings in the postseason. Harvey is making his first career start against Kansas City and is 3-1 with a 0.93 ERA in eight career interleague outings.

Volquez picked up his first career postseason win in five starts when he held the Blue Jays scoreless over six innings in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Dominican Republic native was ripped for five runs in as many innings in Game 5 but has seen his velocity tick up in the postseason and will be on regular rest for Game 1. Volquez is 2-5 with a 5.70 ERA in nine career starts against New York and has issued 12 walks in 16 2/3 innings during the postseason.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (shoulder) was removed from Game 4 of the NLCS but is expected to be ready for Tuesday.

2. Royals SS Alcides Escobar has hit safely in 10 straight games and was named ALCS MVP.

3. New York last won a World Series crown in 1986 and Kansas City’s last title was in 1985.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mets 3