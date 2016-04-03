Preview: Mets at Royals

The Kansas City Royals begin defense of their World Series crown against the team they sent home last fall when they host the New York Mets on Sunday. The two-time defending American League champion needed five games to top New York and claim their second World Series title, and has largely kept its core intact, re-signing star left fielder Alex Gordon and filling small holes elsewhere to form a roster that they said could even improve upon 2015.

“We’ve got the same pieces. We’ve got a little better,” third baseman Mike Moustakas told reporters. “And we’ve got the same mindset, so there is no telling what we can accomplish. We’ve just got to go out there and do it.” There has been talk in recent days of Kansas City retaliating for a purpose pitch by Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard to open Game 3 of the World Series, adding an element of intrigue to this two-game, three-day series, but several Royals shot down such talk. New York, which opened 2015 at 13-3, will be looking to get off to another solid start behind right-hander Matt Harvey, who struggled during the spring and also recently dealt with a blood clot in his bladder. The Mets went winless in their final 13 Grapefruit League games before splitting a pair with the Chicago Cubs in Las Vegas.

TV: 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (2015: 13-8, 2.71 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (2015: 13-9, 3.55)

Harvey had a solid rebound after missing all of 2014 to recover from Tommy John surgery, ranking in the top 10 in the National League in ERA and WHIP (1.019) and winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. He rebounded from the bladder issue to toss two innings Wednesday against Washington but gave up a three-run homer to lift his spring training ERA to 7.50, some of which was the result of nine walks in 12 innings. The 27-year-old gave up five runs in 14 innings in two World Series starts - both no-decisions - against the Royals, but has never faced them in the regular season.

After several down years, Volquez has put up 13 wins and a sub-4.00 ERA in two straight seasons and he was on the mound opposite Harvey in the Game 5 clincher Nov. 1. The 32-year-old, who is 2-5 with a 5.70 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets, tossed a career-high 200 1/3 innings in 2015 before adding another 28 2/3 in the playoffs. New York right fielder Curtis Granderson, third baseman David Wright and second baseman Neil Walker are a combined 5-for-39 with seven strikeouts against Volquez.

WALK-OFFS

1. Syndergaard gets the nod for the second game Tuesday and will likely oppose Royals RHP Chris Young, who is expected to replace RHP Ian Kennedy (hamstring).

2. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain hit .337 at home last season.

3. This marks New York’s first regular-season visit to Kansas City since 2004.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Mets 3