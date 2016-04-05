Preview: Mets at Royals

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard ruffled some feathers when he faced the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 of the World Series, adding an element of intrigue when he opposes the world champs again Tuesday in Kansas City. Syndergaard buzzed Royals leadoff hitter Alcides Escobar with the first pitch of that start last October, prompting some sharp comments from Kansas City players at the time and some whispers of retaliation leading into the teams’ season-opening two-game series.

“I simply threw a pitch on the inside corner,” Syndergaard told reporters recently when the topic came up. “Elevated. A purpose pitch. I don’t really see how any retaliation could be made.” The Royals really have no need to do anything but play their game, which was enough to claim the World Series in five games and to open the regular season Sunday night with a 4-3 win in a Fall Classic rematch. New York left fielder Yoenis Cespedes committed a key error in the first game of a season in which he will make $27.5 million, the Mets went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and Kansas City starter Edinson Volquez allowed two hits in six scoreless frames. The Royals were slated to start newcomer Ian Kennedy opposite Syndergaard, but a hamstring issue late in spring training forced Kennedy’s start to be pushed back, giving Chris Young the nod Tuesday.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (2015: 9-7, 3.24 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (2015: 11-6, 3.06)

Syndergaard hit the ground running after his debut last May, finishing the regular season with back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances and holding his own in the postseason. He was rather pedestrian on the road, however, with a 2-5 record and a 4.23 ERA in 12 such starts. The 23-year-old, who also has a 5.86 ERA in five starts against American League teams, had 20 strikeouts against one walk in 20 2/3 innings this spring.

Young, who owns a 6.05 ERA in four career starts versus New York, had a 3.18 mark in 18 starts last year, the bulk of which took place before the trade deadline. The 6-10 veteran got the win with three dominant innings of relief in a 14-inning victory in Game 1 of the World Series and gave his team four innings in a Game 4 start. Five current Mets have faced Young and they are a combined 2-for-28 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer was 3-for-4 with an RBI in the opener and has seven RBIs in six games versus the Mets since the start of the World Series.

2. Cespedes is a .232 hitter with four RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 26 career games against Kansas City.

3. Including the postseason, Royals closer RHP Wade Davis has not allowed a run in his last 13 appearances.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Royals 3