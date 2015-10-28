Mets eye quick recovery after stinging Game 1 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The New York Mets know the pressure is on heading into in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Closer Jeurys Familia blew a ninth-inning lead Tuesday, and New York fell 5-4 in 14 innings to the Kansas city Royals in the World Series opener that started Tuesday night but did not end until well after midnight Wednesday.

The winner of Game 1 went on to win the Fall Classic 67.7 percent of the time, including 11 of the past 12 and 16 of the past 18.

”We’re frustrated,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said after the defeat. ”We didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but we had a few shots.

“But we got the lead (in the fifth inning) and we lost it. We came back and got the lead again.”

Then Familia, who saved 43 games during the regular season, gave up a home run to Alex Gordon in the ninth to send the game into extra innings. It was the first time the right-hander blew a save chance since July 30.

“We’ve got to put them away,” Collins said. “We’ve got to do a better job. Certainly (Wednesday) night in the same situation, he’ll be back out there.”

The Mets send Jacob deGrom to the mound in Game 2, looking to even the series.

“When you start on the road, you go in saying, ‘Look, we’ve got to come out of here 1-1,'” Collins said. “Now we’ve got a chance with Jake going (Wednesday). We’ve got to come out, give him big hits and give him something to work with.”