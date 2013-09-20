New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Before Matt Harvey’s emergence, Zack Wheeler’s debut and his own shoulder injury, left-hander Jon Niese was the Mets’ No. 1 starter; he won on Opening Day at Citi Field.

Niese fell rapidly down the depth chart from there, thanks in large part to the partially torn left rotator cuff that cost him two months of this season. But the left-hander has since reemerged as a solid starting pitcher -- and perhaps their leading candidate to start Opening Day 2014.

Niese’s seven innings of two-run ball in a 2-1 loss to the Giants on Thursday lowered his ERA to 3.06 since coming off the disabled list last month. For the first time all year, he resembled the pitcher who established career bests in most major statistical categories last season.

“If I finish the season healthy, coming into spring training next year will be a good feeling,” Niese said. “I had a rough patch there where I had some rotator cuff problems, but rehabbing got that behind me and it feels fresh now.”

If Harvey is healthy heading into 2014, there is a good chance he will earn the Opening Day nod based on the All-Star numbers he posted before suffering a season-ending UCL tear in his right elbow. If not, Niese has again established himself as a worthy option.

“He’s been very, very impressive,” manager Terry Collins said. “The ultimate goal right now, in the next 10 days, is to make sure he feels good when he leaves here.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-84

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Mets (Daisuke Matsuzaka, 1-3, 6.12) at Phillies (Cole Hamels, 8-13, 3.48)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Wright (strained right hamstring) likely will return to the lineup Friday when the Mets begin a three-game series in Philadelphia. Wright, who suffered a Grade 3 strain of his right hamstring while legging out an infield hit on Aug. 2, had hoped to come off the disabled list during the homestand that concluded Thursday. But he needed a few extra days of workouts before he felt comfortable enough to play in a game. Wright charged grounders and moved from side to side during a workout prior to the Mets’ game Thursday. Wright was expected to miss six to eight weeks when he got hurt; Friday will be exactly seven weeks since the injury. Wright is hitting .309 with 16 homers and 54 RBI in 105 games this season.

--SS Wilfredo Tovar will be recalled from Double-A Binghamton prior to the Mets’ game against the Phillies on Friday night. Tovar has never played above Double-A, but with Ruben Tejada out for the season after suffering a broken right fibula Wednesday night, the Mets need someone to share time at shortstop with Omar Quintanilla over the final nine games. Manager Terry Collins said he’ll likely employ a straight platoon and that Tovar, a right-handed batter, should start Sunday against Phillies southpaw Cliff Lee. Tovar, 22, hit .263 with four homers, 36 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 133 games this season with Binghamton.

--INF Justin Turner (strained right hamstring) took grounders Thursday morning. Turner hasn’t played since Sept. 10, when he was injured while scoring a run in the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Nationals. He was on deck when Anthony Recker made the final out Thursday afternoon but manager Terry Collins admitted afterward that Turner was a decoy and that he wasn’t able to bat or play the field yet. Turner was one of the Mets’ hottest hitters at the time of the injury, with a .393 (9-for-23) average in his last six games.

--LHP Jonathon Niese took the loss Thursday despite producing another strong outing as the Mets fell to the Giants 2-1. Niese allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings. Both runs scored in a 15-pitch span in the fourth inning. Niese, who went on the disabled list June 21 with a partial tear of his left rotator cuff, is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA in eight starts since returning Aug. 11. He has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 48-to-12 over 53 innings in that span, during which he has lowered his ERA from 4.32 to 3.81.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to build on consecutive strong starts when he takes the mound Friday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Matsuzaka earned his first win with the Mets last Saturday, when he allowed one run on just two hits and one walk over seven innings in a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. It was the first win for Matsuzaka since Aug. 27, 2012, when he was a member of the Red Sox. While Matsuzaka has a 6.12 ERA in five starts for the Mets, he has allowed just two runs in last two starts (12 2/3 innings). In three career starts against the Phillies, Matsuzaka is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA. He took the loss Aug. 28, when he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 6-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I finish the season healthy, coming into spring training next year will be a good feeling. I had a rough patch there where I had some rotator cuff problems, but rehabbing got that behind me and it feels fresh now.” -- LHP Jonathon Niese.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sore right shoulder) left the Sept. 17 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 18. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Frank Francisco (bruised right wrist) was hurt Sept. 14, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 15-18. He is not expected to return before Sept. 20.

--INF Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not play Sept. 11-18.

--3B David Wright (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He traveled to Florida on Aug. 29 to begin more intensive rehab. He was back in New York on Sept. 9. Wright ran the bases Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 for the first time since suffering the injury. He also had an encouraging workout Sept. 13. According to manager Terry Collins on Sept. 17, Wright feels and looks good, but the adrenaline he wants to see is not there. Wright could come off the disabled list Sept. 20.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter