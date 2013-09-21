New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

After the news Wednesday that Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada would be out for the season after breaking his right fibula in an outfield collision with Andrew Brown, Friday’s news was a welcome addition.

Third baseman David Wright, who last played Aug. 2, was activated from the disabled list and inserted into the starting lineup after he missed six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Wright went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in a 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

“You feel like when you’re hurt, you’re not really part of the team, not part of that camaraderie, and to get out there and get those competitive juices flowing again, that was fun,” said Wright. “You don’t really know how much you miss it until you’re out for the six or seven weeks.”

As happy as Wright was to be back, his manager was just as happy to have him back.

“This guy loves to play,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He wanted to finish the season on the field and he’s going to do that. That’s why he’s the captain, because this guy leads by example.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-84

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Mets (Dillon Gee, 11-10, 3.47) at Phillies (Tyler Cloyd, 2-5, 5.06)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee, Saturday’s starter, has a 2.23 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break. However, Gee is 2-3 with a 7.66 ERA in his career against the Phillies.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, Friday’s starter, delivered his third straight quality start by pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs for his second win of the season.

--3B David Wright, who missed the last six weeks with a hamstring injury, was activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. In his first at-bat back, Wright hit a two-run home run in the first inning, passing Mike Piazza for second all-time in Mets history with 221. Darryl Strawberry is the Mets’ all-time leader with 252.

--Eric Young Jr. stole third base in the first inning for his 40th swiped bag of the season. It was also his MLB-leading 24th stolen base of the second half.

--2B Daniel Murphy stole his 20th base Friday. With that, he became one of four players this season with 35 or more doubles, 10 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases, joining Andrew McCutchen, Hunter Pence and Mike Trout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This guy loves to play. He wanted to finish the season on the field and he’s going to do that. That’s why he’s the captain, because this guy leads by example.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on 3B David Wright, who homered in his return from the DL in a 6-4 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Frank Francisco (bruised right wrist) was hurt Sept. 14, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 15-20.

--INF Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) left the Sept. 10 game and hasn’t played since.

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter