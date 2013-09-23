New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

The Mets continued to look to the future by giving Wilfredo Tovar his first major league start Sunday. The 22-year-old made quite an initial impression.

Tovar went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, playing shortstop and batting eighth in a 4-3 win over the Phillies at Philadelphia.

The Mets called up Tovar from Double-A Binghamton earlier in the week after shortstop Ruben Tejada suffered a broken leg and he came to the major leagues with the reputation of being more of a defensive player. Baseball America rated Tovar as the best defensive infielder in the Mets’ farm system after each of the last three seasons.

However, Tovar more than held his own offensively in his debut as his first career hit was a single off Phillies star left-hander Cliff Lee.

“It was the ideal situation to put the kid in but he was so excited that it didn’t matter,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Tovar, 22, was rated as the Mets’ 13th-best prospect coming into the season by Baseball America but is still developing offensively. In 133 games with Binghamton, he hit .263 with four home runs, 12 stolen bases and a .338 on-base percentage.

Tejada had a disappointing season, hitting .202 with no home runs and a.259 on-base percentage in 57 games. Barring an offseason acquisition of a shortstop, Tejada will enter spring training with the starting job as his to lose, though manager Terry Collins says he wants to see “some urgency.”

The Mets, though, feel Tovar needs at least a full year at Triple-A Las Vegas to work on his hitting before he can challenge Tejada. If Tovar shows improvement, he could be in the major league picture for the 2015 season.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-84

STREAK: Won three

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Mets (Aaron Harang, 5-12, 5.69) at Reds (Johnny Cueto, 5-2, 3.02)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang (5-12, 5.69) will make his third start for the Mets on Monday and face his former team, the Cincinnati Reds. Harang has pitched two games since joining New York and allowed seven runs (six earned) in 11 innings while striking out 18 and walking four. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Reds, and current Cincinnati batsmen are hitting .257 against him. Harang has a career 38-39 record to go with a 4.18 ERA at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park and likely feels more comfortable than most pitches when pitching there since he’s logged 707 innings on the mound there (the next closest is 164.2 innings at Petco Park).

--RHP Carlos Torres (4-5, 3.36) earned the win in Sunday’s 5-4 victory over the Phillies. He limited the Phillies to two runs on seven hits and struck out six, but he expressed his frustration after the game for walking three men. “I still walked three guys, I should’ve attacked the zone a little more in that situation,” he said. Still, Torres has proven to New York he’d be a solid option in either the rotation or the bullpen next season. His numbers are better as a reliever: 1-1, 1.47 ERA, 5.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. But he’s still been solid in the rotation: Four of his last starts have been quality starts.

--SS Wilfredo Tovar picked up his first career hit, RBI and stolen base in his major league debut Sunday to lift the Mets to a 5-4 win over the Phillies. Tovar’s first big-league hit was a seventh inning single off of Cliff Lee that scored two runs and gave the Mets the lead. “I basically took my first at-bat and (Lee) was pitching me inside, and then the second at-bat he was basically pitching me the same way,” Tovar said through an interpreter. “And then that third at-bat I was looking for something in and was fortunate that I got it and drove in that run.” Tovar admitted he didn’t really know much about Cliff Lee before facing him.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins picked up career save No. 100 in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday. The save also extended his scoreless innings streak to 12. The 40-year-old has played on 10 teams over a 19-year major league career, and he said he’s not ready to call it quits when the season is over either. Mets manager Terry Collins said he hopes Hawkins does return: “This guy’s throwing 95 here in the ninth inning today, and he’s done everything. You’re talking about one of the real veteran, real quality professionals in the game, and that’s why it’s great to have him here because I think he’s helped a lot of people on this team get through some tough times.” Hawkins’ save was his 12th of the season -- the most he’s had since he notched 25 with the Cubs in 2004 -- and he’s now just 59 games away from reaching 1,000 appearances for his career.

--CF Juan Lagares was stuck in a 1-for-29 slump before Saturday’s game. But he’s had four hits in two games since, including a double and a triple. The speedy Lagares raised his season average to .254 with three hits in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Phillies and he’s put together a solid rookie campaign, with 21 doubles, five triples and four homers in 115 games now.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(I‘m) excited about the opportunity. I was not expecting (this), just being home (in Venezuela) and then all of a sudden getting the call-up. ... I‘m just trying to make the most out of it.” -- SS Wilfredo Tovar, who picked up his first career hit, RBI and stolen base in his major league debut Sunday to help lift the Mets to a 5-4 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Frank Francisco (bruised right wrist) was hurt Sept. 14, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 15-20.

--INF Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) left the Sept. 10 game and hasn’t played since.

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter