New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

The Mets are in the days of another long season, the fifth year in a row in which they will finish under .500.

However, second baseman Daniel Murphy has quietly had a solid hitting season. Following Monday’s 3-2 extra-innings loss to Cincinnati, he is hitting .283 with 36 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 73 RBIs in 155 games.

Murphy, 28, He has been especially, hot in the latter stages of the season. Since Aug. 28, he has hit .347 with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

Murphy is just one of four major league players with at 35 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases. The others are Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen, San Francisco’s Hunter Pence and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

“He can hit,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s got a game plan. He’s not going to go up there looking for a base on balls, but he can put the bat on the ball.”

Murphy has been consistent since making his major league debut with the Mets in August, 2008. He has a .289 batting average in 623 career games, though some of his other numbers aren’t quite as bright as he has a .333 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage.

Murphy is making $2.93 million this season and figures to get a significant raise over the winter as a second-time arbitration-eligible player. With no second base prospects on the immediate horizon, the Mets might consider buying out Murphy’s last two arbitration years by signing him to a two-year contract over the winter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-85

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Mets (Jonathan Niese, 7-8, 3.81) at Reds (Mike Leake, 14-6, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, who spent eight seasons with Cincinnati, struggled with his command Monday night at Great American Ball Park, issuing a season-high six walks. He needed 104 pitches to get through six innings but allowed just two earned runs on five hits. Harang entered Monday’s game with 38 career wins at Great American Ball Park, second-most in ballpark history. He was 3-0 against the Reds in three previous starts against them.

--RHP Matt Harvey might pitch in the Arizona Fall League while he rehabs a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. Harvey, on the disabled list since Sept. 11 after going 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts, is hoping to avoid Tommy John surgery which could cause him to miss the entire 2014 season.

--RHP David Aardsma pitched a scoreless inning Monday night, despite two walks. He now has stranded all 19 inherited runners this season, the most in the major leagues without allowing a runner to score.

--LHP Tim Byrdak continues to be tough on left-handed batters. Prior to allowing Shin-Soo Choo’s leadoff double in the ninth inning on Monday night, Byrdak had limited lefties to a .201 batting average in his career.

--3B David Wright saw two streaks come to an end on Monday night. He went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout in the 3-2, 10-innning loss at Cincinnati to end his eight-game hitting streak. Wright also homered in three straight games dating to Aug. 2, including homers in two straight games since coming off the disabled list on Saturday.

--LHP Jonathan Niese has not fared well in his career against Cincinnati, going 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in five career starts with 16 earned runs allowed over 31 2/3 innings. He has a 7.36 ERA in two career outings at Great American Ball Park. Niese is coming off a strong outing albeit a loss Sept. 19 when he gave up two earned runs in seven innings in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “From night to night, somebody always steps up and gets the big hit. I saw a lot of those guys make their debuts and mature as players.” -- RHP Aaron Harang, who spent eight seasons with Cincinnati, on the Reds after a 3-2 loss to them on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) left the Sept. 10 game and hasn’t played since.

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter