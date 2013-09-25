New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Considering how poorly Jon Niese pitched in the first half of 2013 and how long he sat on the disabled list with a partially torn left rotator cuff, the Mets consider themselves fortunate to have received any production out of their Opening Day starter at all.

They feel even more fortunate that Niese came back strong in the second half of the season, giving them two good months on the mound and plenty of optimism heading into the offseason.

Pitching against a Reds team hungry to improve its playoff seeding, Niese delivered seven more innings of two-run ball Tuesday night in Cincinnati, his sixth quality start in nine outings since returning from the disabled list.

“Ever since he’s come back, he’s thrown the ball as good as I’ve ever seen Jon Niese throw it in the time that I’ve been here,” manager Terry Collins said. “His command, his pace, his velocity’s up. I think it’s all due to when he was down, he worked his butt off to make sure he would strengthen his shoulder. And he’s thrown great.”

Tuesday may have been Niese’s final start of the season. Wary of putting too much stress on Niese’s shoulder, the Mets may use someone else Sunday at Citi Field, when his turn in the rotation comes around one final time.

If so, Niese is proud of what he was able to accomplish down the stretch.

“When my shoulder is healthy, for the most part I think I can throw the ball where I want to and minimize the mistakes,” Niese said. “Hopefully I can keep that up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-85

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Mets (Daisuke Matsuzaka, 2-3, 5.52) at Reds (Mat Latos, 14-6, 3.23).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Mike Baxter started Tuesday night’s game in right field, largely because he was hitting .300 against Reds starter Mike Leake. “We looked at Leake and Baxter’s hit him,” manager Terry Collins said. “We don’t want anybody saying we’re not trying. They’re (the Reds) in the hunt.” Baxter was batting .190, but he’s now 4-for-11 against Leake, including his second-inning double on Tuesday.

--INF Justin Turner, sidelined with a hamstring issue, was available to pinch-hit Tuesday. Turner has not played since Sept. 10 when he left in the sixth inning after injuring his right hamstring rounding the bases in a game against Washington. Turner was batting .273 with 12 doubles, two homers, and 15 RBI prior to the injury.

--INF/OF Jordany Valdespin was removed from the restricted list on Tuesday and placed on Triple-A Las Vegas’ roster. Valdespin was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball in August as part of the Biogenesis probe. He elected not to appeal under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement, thus ending his season.

--LHP Josh Edgin was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Jordany Valdespin on the 40-man roster. Edgin, who’s 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA and one save in 34 games, has been on the DL since July 30 with a hairline rib fracture.

--LHP Jonathan Niese might start Sunday’s season finale or his season could be over. The Mets aren’t sure. “There are a lot of factors, how he feels, different things,” manager Terry Collins said. On Tuesday night, Niese allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six over 113 pitches to even his record at 8-8. Niese missed two months earlier this season with a partially torn rotator cuff.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will make his first career start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. But he has faced Reds leadoff batter Shin-Soo Choo who is hitting .286 with two homers and three RBI in 14 at-bats against Matsuzaka. Matsuzaka earned the victory in his last start, allowing two earned runs on four hits in six innings in a 6-4 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 20.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) left the Sept. 10 game and hasn’t played since. He was available to pinch-hit Sept. 24.

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter