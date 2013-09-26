New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Though general manager Sandy Alderson will not reveal manager Terry Collins’ future until after the season, he recently made his feelings clear about the lame-duck bench boss.

“Wins and losses I don’t think ever determine a manager’s fate, frankly,” Alderson said Monday in Cincinnati, where he joined the Mets reportedly to negotiate a new contract with Collins. “Even winning is not necessarily a guarantee of tenure. So it’s always a little bit subjective, in this case perhaps more so. But you have to temper your evaluation with the circumstances and the context, which includes the players, the injuries, the trades.”

The Mets, 1-0 winners over Cincinnati on Wednesday, have endured plenty of that so-called “context” in 2013, losing key players to injury for long stretches. They also traded two of their more productive offensive players, outfielder Marlon Byrd and catcher John Buck, for prospects in August.

That handicapped Collins as he attempted to fashion a winning team out of the Mets, who made no major offseason changes after finishing in fourth place a year ago. In Collins’ third year at the helm, the Mets will either finish in third or fourth place.

Still, Alderson said, the front office cannot hold that standing against Collins, who holds a .465 winning percentage in three years with the Mets.

“He’s done an excellent job across the board with the talent that he’s had, with the injuries he’s had to endure, with the other changes in personnel,” Alderson said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-85

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Brewers (Johnny Hellweg, 1-4, 7.43) at Mets (Dillon Gee, 12-10, 3.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins has a sore triceps and initially wasn’t available to pitch Wednesday. “That’s a sign of fatigue,” said manager Terry Collins prior to the game. “He’ll toss and see how he feels. He’s 41 and he’s pitched a lot.” Hawkins is 3-2 with a 3.01 ERA with 12 saves in 70 appearances. But, Hawkins instead pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.

--3B David Wright was given the day off Wednesday. But he could play at least three of the final four games against the Brewers this weekend. “I expect him to play three of the next four, I‘m not sure about all four,” said manager Terry Collins. Wright is hitting .429 with two homers and three walks since coming off the disabled list.

--RHP Vic Black earned his first career save Tuesday night, and there might be more where that came from. With Bobby Parnell out for the year with a herniated disk in his neck which required surgery and an uncertain return for next season, Black could be an option at closer in 2014. “Very curious about him,” manager Terry Collins said of Black following Tuesday’s game. “That’s the best he’s thrown. He pounded the strike zone. He challenged Jay Bruce, who I think is one of the best left-handed hitters in the league.”

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka made his first career start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He could start Sunday’s regular season finale on three day’s rest against Milwaukee. He did nothing to deter that decision Wednesday, allowing just four hits over 7 2/3 shutout innings Wednesday. “With him, it’s always going to be about command,” said manager Terry Collins. “He threw harder today than he has been, so maybe his velocity is coming back, but he was still pitching inside. He’s just such a great competitor.”

--RHP Dillon Gee has not fared well in two career starts against Milwaukee. He’s 0-2 with a 7.25 ERA against the Brewers, allowing nine earned runs in 11 1/3 innings. Gee is 14-14 with a 3.13 ERA in 42 career appearances at Citi Field. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in six innings and earned the victory in his last start, a 5-4 Mets’ win at Philadelphia on Sept. 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With him, it’s always going to be about command. He threw harder today than he has been, so maybe his velocity’s coming back. He threw more strikes today than he has been. He’s just such a great competitor.” -- RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, after a 1-0 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) left the Sept. 10 game and didn’t play until he pinch-hit Sept. 24. He returned to the lineup Sept. 25.

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 24. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter