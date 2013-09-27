New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

The Mets endured one of the scariest moments of their season in the third inning Thursday, when David Wright was hit in the helmet with a pitch.

Brewers right-hander Johnny Hellweg struck Wright on the left side of the head with an 86-mph changeup, knocking the Mets third baseman to the ground. Wright remained there for several moments as trainer Ray Ramirez checked on him before walking off under his own power.

After the game, which Milwaukee won 4-2, Wright said he passed a battery of concussion tests, but jammed his right thumb falling to the ground on the play. Wright will undergo more testing Friday at Citi Field before the Mets determine if he can play again this season. He was previously hit in the head by a Matt Cain fastball in 2009.

“It seems like it’s good,” Wright said. “I got to a knee and just wanted to collect my thoughts and make sure I was all right before I got up. By that time the decision was already made to take me out.”

The game was Wright’s fifth since returning Sept. 20 from the disabled list, where he had spent the previous seven weeks nursing a strained right hamstring. Wright said he never considered shutting it down for the season, believing it was important he play in a few games before the end of the year. He just did not count on suffering another injury like this.

“That’s the last guy on the team I want to hit,” Hellweg said. “All I hear is good things about him. He’s a good guy. You don’t ever want to hit somebody in the head. It was a changeup and definitely mislocated. I feel awful he had to come out of the game. It got to me a little bit because it’s David Wright. That’s their guy. And it was in the head and he had to come out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-87

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Yovani Gallardo, 11-10, 4.23) at Mets (Carlos Torres, 4-5, 3.36)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Wright left the game in the third inning for precautionary reasons after being hit in the head by a Johnny Hellweg changeup. Wright, who was replaced by Justin Turner, passed a concussion test.

--OF Josh Satin hit his first career pinch-hit home run, driving a 3-2 pitch from Brewers closer Jim Henderson over the wall in left in the ninth inning. It was the Mets fourth pinch-hit home run this season and first since Aug. 11 when Andrew Brown went deep against Arizona’s Will Harris.

--LF Eric Young swiped two bases Thursday night, extending his career-high total to 44. He has 28 in the second half of the season, fourth most in franchise history. Jose Reyes holds the record with 34 in 2005.

--C Travis D‘Arnaud reached base a career-high tying three times, finishing with two hits and a walk. The rookie is hitting .346 (9-for-26) over his last nine games with five walks.

--RHP Carlos Torres earned a win in a 4-3 victory against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, striking out six with three walks in six innings. His only other appearance against Milwaukee was a relief appearance for the Rockies in which he allowed two earned runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 7-6 win Aug. 15, 2012. Torres is 4-5 with a 3.36 ERA.

--RHP Matt Harvey was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery on a partially torn UCL in right elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m feeling fine. It was more just precautionary that they didn’t want me to stay in the game, so I feel pretty good, I passed all the concussion tests and went through that protocol so everything seems like it’s good.” -- 3B David Wright, after being struck in the head with a pitch in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (head) left the Sept. 26 game after being hit in the helmet by a Johnny Hellweg changeup. Wright, who suffered a concussion after being hit in the same spot by a Matt Cain fastball in 2009, walked off the field under his own power. He is day-to-day.

--SS Ruben Tejada (broken right fibula) was hurt Sept. 18. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (partially torn UCL in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 26. An MRI exam Aug. 26 revealed the season-ending injury. Harvey received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 and will attempt to rehab rather than undergo Tommy John surgery. Harvey will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery.

--LHP Scott Rice (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9. He had surgery Sept. 10.

--1B Ike Davis (strained right oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (bone chips in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28. Mejia is expected to recover in time to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (partially torn MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, canceling an earlier demotion to the minors. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. Parnell saw a doctor Aug. 2 and was prescribed medication, but a follow-up visit Aug. 5 revealed a herniated disk. Parnell also had an epidural Aug. 5. He underwent surgery Sept. 10.

--LHP Josh Edgin (fractured left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 24. He underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture.

--LHP Johan Santana (torn left shoulder capsule) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Zack Wheeler

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Pedro Feliciano

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Tim Byrdak

RHP Vic Black

LHP Robert Carson

RHP Greg Burke

LHP Sean Henn

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Jeurys Familia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Josh Satin

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Omar Quintanilla

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Justin Turner

INF Zach Lutz

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Andrew Brown

OF Lucas Duda

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Mike Baxter