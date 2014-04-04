New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- April Fool’s Day is in the past, but the fates keep playing cruel jokes on the New York Mets.

Left fielder Chris Young is likely to become the second core Mets player to head to the disabled list in as many days after he left Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals in the first inning due to an aggravation of the right quad strain that forced him to miss Monday’s season opener.

Young said he felt good warming up Wednesday night but that the quad began to ache when he had to run in the outfield in the top of the first inning.

“There’s going to have to be some conversations here, discussions of how long it’s going to take (for Young to heal),” Mets manager Terry Collins said Wednesday night.

Young walked off the field just hours after the Mets placed closer Bobby Parnell on the disabled list with an incomplete tear of the MCL in his right elbow. Parnell, who complained of stiffness in his forearm after blowing the save in Monday’s 9-7, 10-inning loss to the Nationals, underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed the damage. He will make a decision about whether or not to undergo Tommy John surgery once he begins a throwing program in about two weeks.

Parnell was expected to anchor an otherwise shaky bullpen while Young, whom the Mets signed to a one-year deal in December, looked ready to emerge as a desperately needed middle-of-the-order bat when he hit a team-high .327 in spring training.

Instead, the Mets are now entrusting the closer’s role to non-roster invitee Jose Valverde, who had a 5.59 ERA in 20 games with the Detroit Tigers last year. And left field will likely be manned by Andrew Brown, who hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season Monday but is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts since.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2013: 19-9, 3.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 2013: 7-5, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bobby Parnell was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, due to an incomplete tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right elbow. Parnell, whose velocity was down throughout spring training, blew the save in the Mets’ 9-7, 10-inning Opening Day loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday, when his fastball only registered 93 mph on the radar gun. He complained of forearm tightness after the game and underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed the tear. Parnell received a platelet rich plasma injection and will not throw for at least two weeks. How he fares once he begins a throwing program will determine whether or not he undergoes surgery.

--RHP Kyle Farnsworth had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. Farnsworth takes the roster spot of injured closer Bobby Parnell, who went on the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding roster move. Farnsworth, who is expected to slide into a setup role behind new closer Jose Valverde, signed with the Mets as a non-roster invitee in February but posted a 5.40 ERA in nine games before he was released March 23. He re-signed with the Mets on a minor league deal three days later.

--2B Daniel Murphy was placed on the paternity leave list Wednesday. Murphy missed the Mets’ Opening Day loss to the Washington Nationals to be with his wife, who gave birth Monday to the couple’s first child. He can remain on the paternity list for up to 72 hours, but Murphy is expected to rejoin the Mets for Thursday’s series finale against Washington.

--INF Wilmer Flores was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. Flores’ stay will likely be a short one -- he took the roster spot of Daniel Murphy, who was placed on paternity leave following the birth of his son -- but Flores started at second base for the Mets and batted second Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Nationals.

--OF Chris Young played just one inning Wednesday before exiting due to a right quad strain. Young missed Opening Day with the injury, which he suffered last weekend during the Mets’ two-game exhibition series against Toronto in Montreal, and appeared to be moving awkwardly in left field in the top of the first on Wednesday. Young was replaced Wednesday by Andrew Brown and manager Terry Collins indicated afterward that a trip to the disabled list was a strong possibility.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to do a better job of putting the ball in play with two strikes, there’s no doubt about that.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) left in the first inning April 2 after aggravating the injury that forced him to sit out Opening Day on April 1. Mets manager Terry Collins indicated afterward that a trip to the disabled list was a strong possibility.

--LHP Jon Niese (left elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to return for an April 6 start against the Reds.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (incomplete tear of the MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will rest for two weeks before beginning a throwing program that will determine whether or not he undergoes season-ending surgery.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy (paternity list)

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Chris Young

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown