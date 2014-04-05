New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday afternoon he didn’t know how long Lucas Duda’s audition at first base would last.

The audition is already over -- and the job belongs to Duda -- if Duda keeps hitting like he did Friday night, when he delivered two-run homers in consecutive at-bats to lead the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

Afterward, the familiarly quiet Duda -- who had only two non-solo homers in 100 games last season -- said he didn’t feel any more comfortable or confident knowing he was going to get an opportunity to establish himself over fellow first basemen Ike Davis and Josh Satin. But Collins figured it can’t hurt Duda -- or anyone else -- to know he’ll have his name penciled into the lineup every day.

“Certainly, when you know you’re going to be out there on a consistent basis, I think you might relax a little bit more than you would if you think your job’s on the line every night,” Collins said. “That’s kind of tough to play with, I think.”

So, too, was the idea of mixing and matching first basemen, which is what Collins did when he gave Duda, Davis and Satin one start apiece in the season-opening series against the Nationals.

“I just thought it wasn’t going to work, just platooning or finding a day here and a day there,” Collins said Friday afternoon. “I wanted to see somebody out there for at least an extended period of time. How many days is that? I don’t know.”

He might know the answer now: One.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-1, 1.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Lucas Duda, making his second straight start but his first since manager Terry Collins said he was giving him an extended opportunity to win the permanent job, began his audition with a bang Friday night by hitting a pair of two-run homers in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The two-homer game was the fifth of Duda’s career and his first since April 19, 2013. The two two-run homers also matched the number of non-solo homers Duda hit last season, when he had 15 homers and 33 RBIs in 100 games.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left elbow injury) is expected to come off the disabled list and start for the Mets in the series finale against the Reds on Sunday. Niese, who was placed on the disabled list March 30 (retroactive to March 21), came out unscathed after a 4 2/3-inning simulated game Tuesday.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia opened the season in impressive fashion Friday, when he struck out a career-high eight batters over six innings and earned the win in the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Reds. Mejia allowed one run on four hits and five walks but eluded serious damage by stranding seven runners on base, including three in scoring position. He struck out opposing pitcher Mike Leake with runners at the corners to end the sixth.

--RHP Jose Valverde recorded his first save as a member of the Mets on Friday night, when he pitched around a walk and a single in the ninth inning to close out a 4-3 win over the Reds. The save was the 287th of Valverde’s career and vaulted him past the Phillies’ Jonathan Papelbon and into third place among active closers. Valverde made the Mets as a non-roster invitee this spring and was moved into the closer’s role when Bobby Parnell suffered an incomplete tear of the MCL in his right elbow while blowing the save against the Nationals on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great to certainly have him step forward and step up today and do what he did. As we’ve said many, many times, sometimes it’s just about confidence. And maybe once in a while, when you feel good about yourself, you can start to do what everybody expects you to do.” -- New York manager Terry Collins, on 1B Lucas Duda, who hit a pair of two-run homers in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jon Niese (left elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to return for an April 6 start against the Reds.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (incomplete tear of the MCL in his right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will rest for two weeks before beginning a throwing program that will determine whether or not he undergoes season-ending surgery.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown