New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Kyle Farnsworth was released with a week to go in spring training and then re-signed by the New York Mets for their Triple-A team at Las Vegas. That all quickly changed, though.

Closer Bobby Parnell went down in the opener with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery and Farnsworth went from unwanted to needed.

Farnsworth, who appeared washed up this spring, has so far made the most of his sudden opportunity and has been given a prominent spot in the depleted Mets bullpen as a setup man for new closer Jose Valverde.

“He’s not intimidated by stuff,” manager Terry Collins said.

Farnsworth, who turns 38 next Monday, retired the Atlanta Braves in order on nine pitches in the eighth inning on Tuesday and had a strikeout.

“Each and every time I think his velocity has crept up,” Collins said. “He’s getting his arm strength back.”

This is Farnsworth’s 16th major league season and the Mets are his eighth team. Once, his fastball ranked among the best.

“I‘m just trying to go out there and keep the same mindset I’ve had in the years past,” he said. “I really don’t try to pay attention to velocity as long as I get people out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jenrry Mejia, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP David Hale, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia, who beat out RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka for a spot in the Mets rotation this spring, goes for his second victory when he faces the Braves on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta. He walked five in six innings, but gave up just four hits while striking out eight in a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati in his first start. Mejia, 24, is 0-1 with a 6.43 in two games against the Braves.

--RHP Zack Wheeler, who is from just outside Atlanta and made his major league debut last June at Turner Field, couldn’t get a fourth victory in as many starts against the Braves. He allowed a leadoff homer to Jason Heyward in an 11-pitch at-bat and took a 4-3 loss on Wednesday to fall to 0-2. He gave up eight hits and four runs in five innings while striking out six and walking none.

--3B David Wright, who has been battling the flu, broke an 0-for-13 streak with a fourth-inning single Wednesday against the Braves. He also had another single, but was deprived of a run-scoring extra-base hit when Jason Heyward made a diving catch on the warning track in right-center field during the 4-3 loss.

--CF Juan Lagares drove in two runs with a ninth-inning single off Braves closer Craig Kimbrel and his .321 average is the best among Mets regulars. He won his job because of his defense, but has shown improvement at the plate after hitting .243 as a rookie. Lagares has two doubles, a triple and a home run among his nine hits and has driven in five runs in eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes when you miss on your pitches they take advantage of it, sometimes they don’t and you have a good game.” -- RHP Zack Wheeler, who gave up eight hits and four runs in five innings of Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) underwent surgery April 8 to replace the MCL in his right elbow and will be sidelined until 2015. He is on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown

=