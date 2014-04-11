New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The New York Mets will be suffering from jet lag by the time they return home, but at least they will get a day off before they face the Atlanta Braves, who they beat 6-4 on Thursday, again in a weekend series beginning April 18 at Citi Field.

The Mets play the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game interleague series beginning Friday night in Anaheim and then conclude the nine-game road that started in Atlanta with three contests in Arizona.

“We’ve got a tough schedule this year, with all those West Coast teams,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We go out there four times. Those are long trips.”

The Mets were a surprising 41-40 on the road last year and need to play well away from New York again if they are going to be relevant in the National League East.

The trip started well when the Mets (4-5) took two out of three against the Braves.

The early schedule isn’t kind -- whether on the road or at home. The Mets play nothing except teams considered postseason contenders until Miami comes to New York at the end of April.

“You look at your schedule early and say, ‘Wow, we’d better be ready,'” Collins said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-0, 4.55 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee, the opening day starter, is still looking for his first decision as the Mets open a weekend interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim. He went a combined 14 innings in his first two starts, but was hurt by three home runs. Gee closed strong last season to finish 12-11 with a 3.62 ERA.

--LF Eric Young Jr., who came in hitting just .154, had three hits, including a triple, stole three bases and scored four times to key the Mets’ victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. “Any time you can do your job at the top of the lineup, it’s fun,” said Young, who was successful on all five steal attempts during the series. The four runs set a career high and the three stolen bases matched his best game.

--2B Daniel Murphy, who raised his average to .321, had three hits, including a double, walked once, drove in three runs and scored twice against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. He also had one of the Mets’ five steals. “Those were some big hits by Murph,” manager Terry Collins said. “When he gets hot, he can hit anyone.”

--RF Chris Young, on the 15-day disabled list because of right quad strain, was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly while and playing five innings during an extended spring training game Thursday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He is expected to begin rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas this weekend. Young is eligible to return from the DL next Friday when the Braves open a 10-game homestand against the Braves.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings for Las Vegas during a loss to Sacramento in his second Triple-A start Wednesday. He earned a victory in his first outing, allowing two runs and six hits over six innings against Fresno. Syndergaard, 21, had six strikeouts in the first game, but just two against Sacramento.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you can do your job at the top of the lineup, it’s fun. I just try to get on base and create havoc.” -- LF Eric Young Jr., who came in hitting just .154 but had three hits, including a triple, stole three bases and scored four times to key the Mets’ 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He played in an extended spring training game April 10 and is expected to begin rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas April 12-13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) underwent surgery April 8 to replace the MCL in his right elbow and will be sidelined until 2015. He is on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown