New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ES

Mets manager Terry Collins returned to Angel Stadium Friday for the first time since Sept. 3, 1999, when he tearfully announced his resignation as the Angels manager, ending his tenure in Anaheim just shy of three seasons.

Collins managed the Angels to second-place finishes in the American League West in 1997 and ‘98 before the fateful 1999 season, which began with $80 million free agent Mo Vaughn falling into the dugout and injuring his ankle on opening day.

Expected by many to win the division in 1999, the Angels instead suffered through a tumultuous season, which included players bickering about each other and about Collins’ managerial style.

“I‘m a completely different guy than I was 15 years ago,” Collins told reporters before his Mets took on the Angels Friday. “I‘m a lot more mellow. I‘m a lot better communicator than I was then. If I had been a better communicator then, some of the things that happened here wouldn’t have happened.”

Collins had praise for Mike Scioscia, a teammate of his in the Dodgers farm system and who took Collins’ place as Angels manager starting in 2000. Collins also called Angels third base coach Gary DiSarcina, a former Angels shortstop, one of his favorite players he’s had as a manager.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (Jonathan Niese, 0-1, 3.18 ERA) at Angels (Jered Weaver, 0-2, 6.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Juan Lagares went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and now has hit safely in nine of the Mets’ 10 games. He has a team-leading six RBIs in the 10 games; he didn’t get his sixth RBI last year until his 34th game (June 23).

--LF Eric Young Jr. went into Friday’s game against the Angels with five stolen bases, tied for second in the National League. All five steals came in the previous three games, April 8, 9 and 10 at Atlanta.

--RHP Dillon Gee got a no-decision after giving up four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Angels Friday. Gee has received a no-decision in each of his three starts this season. Friday’s start was the first he failed to last at least six innings.

--LHP Jonathan Niese will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Angels. In his only other start, Niese got the loss after giving up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his only career start vs. the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve done very well. But you know, when you go three nights in a row where your starters give you five (innings), you’re going to burn your bullpen out.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets bullpen went into Friday having thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings, and then added 4 2/3 more scoreless innings Friday before RHP Jeurys Familia gave one up.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He played in an extended spring training game April 10 and is expected to begin rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas April 12-13.

--OF Chris Brown (strained groin) had two hits in an extended spring training game in Florida on April 11. He’s expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas in the next couple days.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) underwent surgery April 8 to replace the MCL in his right elbow and will be sidelined until 2015. He is on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown