New York Mets - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Bartolo Colon is not interested in replaying Sunday’s outing.

During his worst start in nearly seven years, the New York Mets right-hander gave up nine runs on 11 hits in five innings Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. The last time Colon was touched for nine runs was when the Seattle Mariners battered him on May 28, 2007, while he was pitching for the Angels.

Colon threw strikes -- he walked only two -- but that might have been part of the problem. The Angels hit three consecutive homers in the first inning -- center fielder Mike Trout, designated hitter Albert Pujols and first baseman Raul Ibanez went deep -- and catcher Hank Conger added a fourth home run off Colon in the fifth inning.

Nine of the 11 hits Colon allowed went for extra bases. Right fielder Kole Calhoun and Conger each had a double, and shortstop Erick Aybar had a triple.

“He was up in the zone,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Colon. “He lives and dies with location. He makes mistakes up in the zone, he gets hit. Today he was up.”

The game came in stark contrast to Colon’s previous start, when he pitched seven scoreless innings April 8 in a 4-0 win over the Braves. He will try to get back on track Saturday when he faces Atlanta again.

Colon, 40, is his 17th major league season with his eighth major league team -- the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, Angels, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland A’s and the Mets.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 0-2, 5.73 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 0-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Chris Young (strained groin) enjoyed a huge game for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday in his first appearance on a rehab assignment. He went 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and four runs. Young is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday when the Braves open a 10-game homestand against the Braves.

--CF Juan Lagares had two hits Sunday against the Angels, raising his season average to .319. He has hit safely in eight consecutive games and 11 of the Mets’ 12 games this season.

--LHP John Lannan earned his first career victory as a reliever after throwing two scoreless innings Saturday against the Angels. Lannan, who made 148 career starts with no relief appearances in his first seven big league seasons, had allowed four runs in one inning covering his first three relief appearances before his performance Saturday.

--RHP Zack Wheeler will make his third start of the season Monday against the Diamondbacks. Wheeler is still looking for his first win after taking losses against the Nationals and Braves. He was the winning pitcher in his only career start against Arizona, giving up one run and six hits in a 4-1 victory last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes Bartolo takes a little time to work into his game. He settled in the next three innings, but the mistakes he made early, we didn’t miss, we didn’t foul them off. We hit him hard, and it gave us a great first inning.” -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after his team hit three first-inning homers off Mets RHP Bartolo Colon and cruised to a 14-2 win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) underwent surgery April 8 to replace the MCL in his right elbow and will be sidelined until 2015. He is on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown