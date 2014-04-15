New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Outfielder Chris Young is expected to return from the disabled list Friday, but that might not be soon enough to help a suddenly hobbled New York Mets outfield.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson and center fielder Juan Lagares were removed from the game a half-inning apart in the latter stages of the Mets’ 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field, and manager Terry Collins did not hold out much hope that either would be able to play Tuesday.

Granderson collided with the right field fence as he chased Arizona catcher Miguel Montero’s RBI double in the first inning. He left for a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and was given X-rays on his left rib cage, forearm and knee. They came back negative.

Lagares left after feeling a tweak in his right hamstring after reaching first on a force play in the seventh.

“Curtis’s entire left side is pretty sore,” Collins said. “We are going to wait until the morning on Lagares. We don’t know how bad a strain it is in the hamstring. Maybe a day or so and Grandy will be OK, but somebody else has to step up. (Lagares) has never had one before. Ray (Ramirez, the trainer) has done the testing. It’s probably something that’s not going to be that better tomorrow. If we think Juan is going to be a week, it’s going to be two. That’s the way those things are.”

The Metes finished the Monday game with first baseman Lucas Duda in left field, left fielder Eric Young Jr. in center and reserve Andrew Brown in right.

“I‘m not sure what we are going to do. We could ... bring up a regular outfielder,” Collins said without naming names.

Granderson played only 61 games with the New York Yankees last season after he sustained a fractured right forearm in spring training and a broken left hand in May. He said he made sure to take inventory after hitting the fence Monday.

”As soon as I hit and after the play had finished, it was like make sure everything is good to go,“ he said. ”I didn’t want to have any injury or setback like I had the previous year. I was just hoping it was nothing as serious as that.

“Swinging actually was OK. I went into the cage as soon as it happened. Took some swings. It felt fine. My second at-bat, I took some more swings because things were starting to tighten up and I wanted to make sure everything was good. Throwing didn’t bother it. Swinging didn’t bother it. Jogging on and off the field I felt a little bit. Just sitting still I felt a little bit. Hopefully things don’t tighten up while I sleep tonight.”

Lagares, who has a nine-game hitting streak and is tied for the team lead with seven RBIs, said he felt a tug as he ran to first base.

“That never happened to me before,” Lagares said. “I felt like I pulled it a little, and I want to make sure. I’ll see how it feels tomorrow. I didn’t want it to get worse.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jerry Mejia, 1-0, 4.09 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-0, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Curtis Granderson, who singled home a run in the fifth inning, was removed from Monday’s game for a defensive replacement in the sixth inning after suffering left ribcage, forearm and knee contusions when he collided with the right field fence while chasing Arizona C Miguel Montero’s double. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day. “Throwing didn’t bother it,” Granderson said. “Swinging didn’t bother it. Jogging on and off the field I felt a little bit. Just sitting still I felt a little bit. Hopefully things don’t tighten up while I sleep tonight.”

--1B Lucas Duda tied a career high with four hits, all singles, while driving in two runs and scoring one. “Just lucky, I guess,” said Duda, who finished the game in left field after injuries claimed RF Curtis Granderson and CF Juan Lagares. Duda has four four-hit games, the last coming June 17, 2013, at Atlanta. He is 9-for-22 on the Mets’ road trip.

--CF Juan Lagares extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the second inning before leaving in the seventh inning with a right hamstring strain. Manager Terry Collins did not seem optimistic that Lagares, who has never had a hamstring injury, would return anytime soon. “Ray (Ramirez, the trainer) has done the testing,” Collins said. “It’s probably something that’s not going to be that better tomorrow. If we think Juan is going to be a week, it’s going to be two. That’s the way those things are.”

--RHP Zack Wheeler snapped a career-worst four-game losing streak dating to last Sept. 6 when he earned a 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday. Wheeler gave up six hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings in his third start of the season. “This game is about feeling good about yourself sometime,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who pulled Wheeler with two runners on base in the seventh. Neither scored. “He should feel good about himself tonight.”

--RHP Carlos Torres recorded his first major league save with 2 2/3 innings of relief, getting out of a two-on, one-out situation in the last of the seventh inning to preserve RHP Zack Wheeler’s 5-2 lead. Torres’ versatility is “very big,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He gives you that option. Thought we had to start saving our bullpen, and I knew he felt good enough to finish the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I was going to hit the fence. I was hoping I was going to hit the chain link, which wouldn’t have hurt as bad. I just happened to hit the one spot that was the hardest spot.” -- RF Curtis Granderson, who was forced out of Monday’s with left ribcage, forearm and knee contusions suffered when he ran into the right field fence chasing Arizona C Miguel Montero’s first-inning double. The Mets went on to beat the Diamondbacks 7-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Curtis Granderson (left ribcage, left forearm and left knee contusions) left the April 14 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) left the April 14 game. Manager Terry Collins made it sound as if Lagares might miss at least a few days.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown