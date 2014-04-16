New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis packed his “A” game on his flight from Las Vegas to the major leagues Tuesday.

Recalled when starting center fielder Juan Lagares was placed on the disabled list because of a hamstring injury sustained Monday, Nieuwenhuis had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs in the Mets’ 9-0 victory over Arizona. He also made a sparkling catch in right-center field, driving to take a hit away from Diamondbacks left fielder Mark Trumbo in the fifth inning.

“It felt good,” said Nieuwenhuis, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Mets before opening this season at Triple-A Las Vegas. “It’s just good to get some of the firsts out of the way. I don’t care how many times you come up and down, you still get butterflies. You still get a little bit nervous.”

Nieuwenhuis singled in the final run in the Mets’ three-run first inning, and he hit a two-run homer in a six-run third for a quick 9-0 lead. Nieuwenhuis said he changed his swing in the offseason, and it has made a difference.

“Definitely trying to be shorter and more compact,” Nieuwenhuis said. “It’s something I want to keep repeating. Consistency is the name of the game up here, so that’s the goal.”

Manager Terry Collins said he noticed the change in spring training.

“He has worked very hard on his swing,” Collins said. “It’s a shorter swing. It’s more through the ball. I thought he made some great adjustments, and that’s why I thought he did as well as he did this spring. His bat is covering the zone much better than it did a year ago. He went to work on some things this winter. The results in Vegas are proof of that.”

Nieuwenhuis, not too long ago considered the Mets’ center fielder of the future, was hitting .310 with two homers and eight RBIs in 10 games at Las Vegas.

“Three years ago at this time, Kirk Nieuwenhuis was the talk of this organization, a guy that people thought was going to be an offensive center fielder that could run and play the game the right way and show some power,” Collins said. “Injuries have kept him down a little bit, and hopefully this is his chance to come up and produce.”

“When Kirk was the up-and-coming center fielder here, his power was there. Everybody saw it. What made it dangerous: He hit everybody, left-handers, right-handers. He sprayed the ball all over the place. As happens when you get to the big leagues, he tried to do more what you’ve done your whole career to show that you belong here. His swing got a little long at times, and he suffered from it. He is back to what we saw a couple of years ago.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-0, 5.03 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-2, 7.78)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia was removed after giving up two hits in five shutout innings when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.” Mejia retired the first nine batters before issuing a walk to Arizona leadoff hitter RF Gerardo Parra in the fourth inning.

--RF Curtis Granderson (rib cage, forearm, knee) was held out of the lineup after suffering contusions when he ran into the chain link fence in right field chasing Arizona C Miguel Montero’s double in the first inning Monday. Granderson is unlikely to need a stay on the 15-day disabled list, Mets manager Terry Collins said.

--CF Juan Lagares (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon, after further testing. Lagares was removed from Monday’s game after feeling discomfort while running to first base on a force play in the seventh inning. “The fact that his legs are a major part of his game, you have to be careful with and make sure you make the right decision,” manager Terry Collins said. “If we don’t take care of this, you are talking four to six weeks instead of one to two weeks.”

--OF Chris Young (groin) was 8-for-12 with two home runs, six runs and six RBIs in his first three rehab games for Las Vegas that ended Tuesday. He is expected to join the Mets in Arizona on Wednesday and fly with the team to Atlanta for a three-game series that begins Friday, the first day he is eligible to return from the disabled list. “From everything I have heard, yes,” Collins said when asked if Young should be ready to be activated Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Curtis Granderson (left ribcage, left forearm and left knee contusions) left the April 14 game. X-rays were negative, but he was held out of the lineup April 15 and is day-to-day.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (blister) was removed after five shutout innings April 15 when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.”

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP John Lannan

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Lucas Duda

OF Andrew Brown