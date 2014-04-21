New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- No baseball team has ever changed closers an average of one time per week. The New York Mets are doing their best to achieve that dubious feat.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Farnsworth became the latest entrant in the Mets’ closer derby Sunday morning, when manager Terry Collins announced he’d taken over the job from right-hander Jose Valverde.

The struggling Valverde -- who moved into the closer’s role when incumbent Bobby Parnell suffered a season-ending elbow injury on Opening Day -- entered Sunday having allowed eight runs (five earned) in his previous three appearances.

Only one of those outings was in a save situation -- and the Mets ended up beating the Angels in 11 innings despite Valverde’s blown save on April 11 -- but the three-run homer Valverde gave up to Justin Upton in the top of the ninth inning Saturday proved especially costly when the Mets scored twice in the bottom of the inning before leaving the bases loaded in a 7-5 loss.

Collins said Sunday that Valverde was too reliant on his fastball and that he wants him to utilize his secondary pitches in a set-up role.

“I know he’s still got the stuff to get people out,” Collins said. “I want him to start using his other pitches a little bit, His fastball is certainly not 97 anymore, but it’s good enough. He’s just got to mix up some pitches.”

The Mets didn’t generate a save opportunity Sunday in their 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves, but Farnsworth threw a scoreless 10th inning to lower his ERA to 1.08 in nine appearances. Valverde, meanwhile, ended up earning the win with a scoreless 14th.

Farnsworth, who turned 38 on April 14, isn’t likely to get much more room for error than Valverde got. While Valverde has the fourth-most saves among active pitchers (288), Farnsworth has recorded double-digit saves just twice in his 15-year career -- he had 16 saves between the Tigers and Braves in 2005 and 25 saves for the Rays in 2011 -- and was released by the Mets on March 23 before signing a minor league deal three days later and being recalled when Parnell went on the disabled list on April 2.

The Mets were among the almost 20 teams in attendance Thursday when right-hander Joel Hanrahan, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, held a throwing session at the University of Tampa. The Mets also have a promising closer prospect at Triple-A Las Vegas in Vic Black, but he struggled with his command during spring training and has walked seven batters in 6 1/3 innings for Las Vegas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mets (Jenrry Mejia, 2-0, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia will hope his blister woes are behind him on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Mejia earned the win in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in five shutout innings during the Mets’ 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks. But Mejia was lifted after 77 pitches due to a popped blister on his right middle finger. He threw at Citi Field on Saturday and reported no problems. Mejia will be making his first career start and his third appearance against the Cardinals almost four years to the day of his most recent outing against St. Louis. He earned the win on April 17, 2010, when Mejia tossed two scoreless innings in the Mets’ 2-1 win at Busch Stadium.

--3B David Wright continued his torrid hitting Sunday, when he went 4-for-6 with an RBI in the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves. Wright has hit in 11 straight games, a stretch in which he is hitting .380 (19-of-50) to raise his overall average from .192 to .316. The four hits tied a career high for Wright, who has 18 four-hit games.

--RHP Kyle Farnsworth became the Mets’ third closer of the season Sunday, when manager Terry Collins said Farnsworth would replace the struggling RHP Jose Valverde in the role. The announcement caps an unexpected ascension by Farnsworth, who was released by the Mets on March 23 and re-signed to a minor league deal three days later. Farnsworth didn’t pitch in a game for Triple-A Las Vegas before he was recalled to the Mets on April 2 to replace injured RHP Bobby Parnell, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8. Farnsworth allowed a run on Opening Day but has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings since then. He threw the 10th inning of the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win on Sunday.

--RHP Jose Valverde notched his first win as a member of the Mets on Sunday, the same day he lost his job as the Mets’ closer. Valverde threw a scoreless 14th inning in the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves. He got the win hours after Mets manager Terry Collins said RHP Kyle Farnsworth would replace Valverde as closer. Valverde, who replaced RHP Bobby Parnell as the closer after Parnell suffered a season-ending elbow injury on Opening Day, converted his first two save chances before giving up eight runs (five earned) in his three appearances prior to Sunday. Collins said he wants Valverde to work on using his secondary pitches in a set-up role. Valverde has a 4.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings.

--RF Curtis Granderson’s season-long slump deepened Sunday afternoon, though he managed to end his first game as the Mets’ No. 2 hitter in upbeat fashion by delivering a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 14th inning to give the Mets a 4-3 win over the Braves. Granderson finished 0-for-6 and is hitless in his last 16 at-bats. He has just four hits in his last 43 at-bats and is hitting .127 (8-for-63) overall in his first season with the Mets, who signed him to a four-year, $60 million deal in December.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All’s you can do is root for him and everybody does. So to have him come through, his teammates were genuinely excited for him.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of slumping RF Curtis Granderson, whose sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 14th inning Sunday gave the Mets a 4-3 win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (blister) was removed after five shutout innings April 15 when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.” He’s expected to start April 21.

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Andrew Brown

=