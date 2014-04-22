New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins doesn’t know why Mets relievers had such a miserable first series of the season against Washington. All he knows is his bullpen hasn’t given him much reason to worry lately.

Left-hander Scott Rice and right-handers Carlos Torres and Kyle Farnsworth ended the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Cardinals on Monday by tossing 2 1/3 innings of two-hit ball. The trio’s strong performance came on the heels of a yeoman effort by Mets relievers on Sunday, when six pitchers combined for eight shutout innings in a 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves.

That’s a far cry from the opening series of the season, when Mets relievers allowed 11 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings against the Nationals. Since then, the Mets bullpen has posted a 3.31 ERA (20 earned runs in 54 1/3 innings) to lower the overall season ERA to 4.38.

“Our bullpen’s done a good job after that first series,” Collins said. “I‘m not really sure what happened. But they have settled down, they’re throwing the ball with much more command of their stuff than they did early and they’re pitching very well.”

Torres and Farnsworth, in particular, have stabilized the bullpen by emerging into roles neither one was expected to occupy on Opening Day. Torres, who was a swingman last year, has allowed one earned run while striking out 15 in his last 11 1/3 innings.

He got an audition in the eighth inning Monday night because Farnsworth was promoted to closer on Sunday. Farnsworth -- who didn’t make the Mets as a non-roster invitee and joined the team on April 2, two days after incumbent closer Bobby Parnell suffered a season-ending elbow injury -- worked around a leadoff single in the ninth Monday to earn the 55th save of his career.

Farnsworth became the closer after Jose Valverde, who replaced Parnell, gave up eight runs (five earned) in three appearances from April 11-19.

“You’re going to have a night where someone’s going to (give up) a big hit, that’s part of the game,” Collins said. “But I think certainly in the last 10 games, our pen’s doing an outstanding job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 3-1, 1.80 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 1-0, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to win his second straight start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Gee earned the victory last Wednesday, when he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Gee required just 72 pitches to complete the seven innings, the fewest pitches thrown by a Mets starter over seven innings since Robert Person threw 70 pitches in seven innings against the Cardinals on June 13, 1996. Gee is 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four career starts against the Cardinals. He last faced St. Louis last June 12, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory at Citi Field.

--OF Bobby Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday afternoon prior to the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals. Abreu, 40, hasn’t played in the majors since 2012 but was hitting .395 with nine RBIs in 39 at-bats for Las Vegas. He also hit .322 with 13 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs in 180 at-bats in the Venezuelan Winter League during the offseason. He will be used as a pinch-hitter and occasional starter in the outfield by Mets manager Terry Collins. Abreu is a lifetime .292 hitter with 287 homers and 1,349 RBIs. Now that he is back in the majors, he becomes the active leader in career doubles (565), walks (1,456) and caught stealing (128).

--OF Andrew Brown was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. He was sent down to make room for OF Bobby Abreu, who was recalled from Las Vegas in a corresponding transaction. Brown opened the season by hitting a three-run homer in the first inning of the Mets’ Opening Day loss to Washington but heads to Las Vegas with a .185 average, the one homer and five RBIs in 27 at-bats.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia continued his impressive pitching on Monday, when he earned the win with 6 2/3 strong innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout in the Mets’ 2-0 victory. Mejia allowed four hits, walked four and struck out seven as he extended his career-high scoreless streak to 13 2/3 innings. He has a 1.99 ERA in four starts this year and a 2.16 ERA in nine starts since rejoining the Mets’ rotation last July.

--3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Monday, when he laced an RBI single in the third inning of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals. Wright, who was 1-for-4 Monday, is hitting .370 (20-of-54) during the streak, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .192 to .313. He has a Mets-record 18 hitting streaks of at least 10 games since reaching the majors in 2004.

--RHP Carlos Torres passed his first audition as the Mets’ new No. 1 set-up man on Monday night, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning -- and recorded both outs via strikeout -- to end the eighth inning of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals. Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday afternoon that he didn’t know who would replace RHP Kyle Farnsworth as the Mets’ eighth-inning reliever but mentioned Torres as the lead candidate to pitch the eighth if necessary on Monday. Farnsworth was promoted to closer on Sunday, when RHP Jose Valverde lost the job following three straight poor outings. With Valverde likely to try and regain his form in middle relief and fellow RHP Gonzalez Germen struggling in his last two outings, Torres -- who has allowed just one earned run while striking out 15 in his last 11 1/3 innings -- becomes, by default, a leading candidate to fill the role.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came to spring training bound and determined to be the fifth starter. I got a report from the Dominican Republic last winter that he was out throwing everyday (and) running. He got himself in great shape and today he pitched it.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, talking about RHP Jenrry Mejia, who won his second straight start Monday, throwing 6 2/3 solid innings of four-hit ball. He has thrown 13 2/3 scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 1.99.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (blister) was removed after five shutout innings April 15 when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.” He started April 21.

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

=