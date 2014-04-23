New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When it comes to stealing bases, New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy’s philosophy is simple.

“If I can’t get it,” Murphy said Tuesday afternoon before the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Cardinals, “then I don’t run.”

Nobody in baseball has been more successful in picking his spots over the last nine months than Murphy, who stole his 25th straight base without being caught in the sixth inning of Monday’s 2-0 win over the Cardinals. It is the third-longest stolen base streak in team history behind Howard Johnson (26 straight steals in 1989) and Kevin McReynolds (33 straight steals from 1987 through 1989).

Murphy’s latest theft may have been his most impressive. Taking off for third with one out, a runner at first and the Mets nursing a 1-0 lead would be risky enough. But Murphy did it against Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who has caught 44 percent of opposing base stealers in his 11-year career and is widely recognized as the best defensive catcher on the planet.

“He’s an atrocious guy to try to steal against,” Murphy said.

But Murphy got a good jump, beat the throw to third and trotted home with the final run of the game two pitches later when catcher Travis d‘Arnaud singled.

“Just felt like the right opportunity,” Murphy said. “Game was moving fast. Lot going on. Just had a walk, (Josh) Satin had a good at-bat. Felt like maybe the pitcher there was more focused on the hitter, trying to execute a pitch.”

Murphy’s unexpected display of speed -- prior to beginning his streak last June 9, he had a total of 41 stolen bases in 63 attempts in 843 professional games -- gives the Mets two players who can create opportunities within the top half of an otherwise stagnant lineup. The Mets’ leadoff hitter is defending NL stolen base champion Eric Young, who is 48-of-56 on the base paths since he was acquired by the Mets last June 18.

“I‘m not exactly fleet of foot,” Murphy said. “So you just try to pick your spots as best you can. Sometimes you guess right.”

Or, in Murphy’s case lately, all the time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 2-1, 1.73 ERA) at Mets (Jonathon Niese, 0-2, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to earn his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the New York Mets on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Niese is winless in three starts despite a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 16/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 19 innings. He was the hard-luck loser last Friday, when he allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven over six innings on a night in which the Mets were limited to one hit by the Braves in a 6-0 defeat. Niese is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in five career starts against the Cardinals. The ERA is Niese’s lowest against any opponent. He last faced St. Louis last May 16, when he earned the win after allowing two runs over 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory at Busch Stadium.

--RHP Matt Harvey marked the six-month anniversary of his Tommy John surgery in a pair of interesting fashions Tuesday. Harvey threw 20 pitches on flat ground a few hours after he deleted his Twitter account. He had posted in the morning a picture of himself -- smiling and making an obscene hand gesture -- from his hospital room the morning of the surgery. He said he posted the picture because he thought it was an amusing glimpse into his personality, but the Mets asked him to delete it and Harvey decided to get rid of his Twitter and Instagram accounts entirely. Harvey hopes to pitch this season but is likely to be held out until the start of 2015.

--3B David Wright’s 12-game hitting streak came to an end Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. Wright capped his night by striking out as the potential tying run for the second out of the ninth inning. He hit .370 (20-of-54) during the streak, which began on April 9. It was the 18th hitting streak of at least 10 games for Wright, who is hitting .298 with one homer and 12 RBIs this season.

--CF Juan Lagares (pulled right hamstring) began running but is not yet scheduled for a minor league rehab assignment. Lagares was placed on the disabled list April 15, one day after he was injured while running to first base against Arizona. Prior to getting hurt, Lagares was playing his usual stellar defense in center field while hitting .315 with five extra-base hits, including a homer, and seven RBI in 51 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Dillon had somewhat of a bad inning and we couldn’t score.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on RHP Dillon Gee, who took the loss in s a 3-0 setback to the St. Luis Cardinals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (blister) was removed after five shutout innings April 15 when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.” He started April 21.

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14. He started running on April 22.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu