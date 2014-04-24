New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The season-ending injury suffered by closer Bobby Parnell on Opening Day created a domino effect for the Mets and forced manager Terry Collins to use several relievers in roles they weren’t expected to fill.

Of all of the unlikely contributors the Mets have found, though, none has been a bigger surprise than right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka, who in a span of one week and four successful relief appearances has gone from a long reliever and emergency starter to a candidate to pitch the eighth or even the ninth inning.

Matsuzaka continued his ascension Wednesday night, when he recorded the final out in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

“We’ve wrestled with trying to keep him ready to start a game, yet use him, as his versatility dictates, in shorter roles,” Collins said.

Matsuzaka entered this season with one relief outing in 124 big league appearances. He is famous for needing plenty of time to warm up, and infamous for working inefficiently once he takes the mound: He entered this season averaging 4.3 walks per nine innings.

But Matsuzaka has carried over the adjustments he made at the end of a late-season audition with the Mets in 2013, when he went 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA and six walks over 20 2/3 innings in his final three starts.

He was called up on April 16 to provide insurance for the Mets as right-handed starters Bartolo Colon and Jenrry Mejia battled back and blister woes, respectively. Matsuzaka tossed an inning of relief in a 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday before a revelatory three-inning stint in Sunday’s 4-3, 14-inning win.

Matsuzaka walked the first batter he faced Sunday but retired the final nine, including five by strikeout. The next day, he told Collins he was ready to pitch again after throwing just 44 pitches, but Collins exercised caution with a pitcher who is suddenly shaping up as a valuable late-inning reliever and even a candidate to pitch the ninth.

The Mets are already on their third closer after Jose Valverde imploded in place of Parnell. Current closer Kyle Farnsworth -- who, like Matsuzaka, failed to make the Mets as a non-roster invitee in spring training -- notched his second save Wednesday but allowed one run on three hits and needed a perfect relay throw to the plate to cut down the potential tying run for the second out.

Farnsworth also showed diminished velocity -- his fastball was down from the mid-90s to the high-80s -- and Collins said he might need a game or two off. In that case, Matsuzaka might just get an unlikely chance to close out a game.

“He’s thrown the ball so well right now, he can get some outs in a short period of time,” Collins said of Matsuzaka. “We’ll monitor him and he’ll have nights off (when) he knows he can pitch. But we still want to make sure that he’s there in the middle of the summer, too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-0, 3.42 ERA) at Mets (LHP Bartolo Colon, 1-3, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Colon was the losing pitcher last Saturday, when he allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out a season-high six over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Braves 7-5. He has authored three quality starts in four tries this season, though his 5.40 ERA is inflated by the nine runs he gave up in a loss to the Angels on April 13. Colon is 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA in four starts against the Cardinals. He last faced St. Louis last June 28, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Colon earned the win after allowing one run over eight innings in the Athletics’ 6-1 win at O.co Coliseum.

--RF Curtis Granderson snapped the longest hitless drought of his career by singling in the first inning of the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Granderson was 0-for-22 dating back to April 16. His previous longest hitless spell was an 0-for-21 slump in 2006, when he was a member of the Tigers. Granderson finished 1-for-3 Wednesday and is hitting .125 in 72 at-bats this season.

--LHP Jonathon Niese earned his first win of the season Wednesday night, when he allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Cardinals. Niese allowed a run on two hits in the first inning but allowed only one more baserunner to reach second base. Niese is 1-2 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.

--1B Lucas Duda hit a solo homer in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Duda’s blast -- which landed above the Mets’ bullpen -- extended the Mets’ lead to 3-1 and ended up being the decisive run after the Cardinals scored a run in the ninth inning. It was his first homer since the trade of Ike Davis last Friday made Duda the Mets’ unquestioned starter at first base. Duda leads the Mets with four homers and is second on the team with 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s thrown the ball so well right now, he can get some outs in a short period of time. We’ll monitor him and he’ll have nights off (when) he knows he can pitch. But we still want to make sure that he’s there in the middle of the summer, too.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka’s versatility.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (blister) was removed after five shutout innings April 15 when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.” He started April 21.

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14. He started running on April 22.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

=