New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Most teams need several pitchers to record saves over the course of a 162-game season. But four in one month?

Manager Terry Collins surely didn’t expect to require a quartet of closers in the first 22 games, but right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka became the latest -- and most unusual -- pitcher to close out a win for the Mets on Thursday, when he threw a perfect ninth inning as the Mets beat the Cardinals 4-1.

It was the first career save for Matsuzaka, who had made one relief appearance as a big-leaguer prior to being recalled by the Mets on April 16. He’s allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings over four relief outings since his promotion.

“I wanted to have Dice close today,” Collins said. “This is a good opportunity to see how Dice handles it. And he did well.”

Matsuzaka isn’t the Mets’ primary closer. That title belongs, at least for now, to right-hander Kyle Farnsworth, who inherited the gig from ineffective right-hander Jose Valverde, who took over for incumbent right-hander Bobby Parnell after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury in blowing a save opportunity on Opening Day.

But finding another pitcher capable of throwing the ninth inning can only be a good thing for Collins as he tries to coax another five months of effectiveness out of a piecemeal bullpen.

”When I left spring training, I really thought Bobby Parnell would be the guy,“ Collins said. ”I thought, as we moved into the season, his arm strength would grow and we had ourselves a first-rate closer, which I believe we do.

“But things happened and we’ve had to make some adjustments. And the more guys you give those opportunities to (and) who get used to pitching in the ninth inning (and) get accustomed to it, the better chances you’re going to have. Because there’s going to be nights some of those guys aren’t going to be available.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 1-2, 2.66 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-2, 4.63)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka earned the first save of his major league career on Thursday afternoon, when he threw a perfect ninth inning to close out the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals. Matsuzaka, who was pitching in a save situation less than 24 hours after primary closer Kyle Farnsworth almost blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win, has allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings over four relief appearances in the Mets’ last six games. Matsuzaka earned four saves in Japan, the last in the 2000 season.

--RHP Bartolo Colon struck out a season-high nine batters Thursday afternoon, when he evened his season record by earning the win in the Mets’ 4-1 victory over the Cardinals. Colon (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and walked none. He allowed just two baserunners to get into scoring position -- both in the fifth, when the Cardinals scored their lone run. He has a 4.50 ERA in five starts and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 26-3 in 32 innings.

--OF Bobby Abreu made his first big league start in almost two years on Thursday. He went 1-for-3 with a double in the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals. Abreu hadn’t started since July 25, 2012, when he was a member of the Dodgers. His fifth-inning double was his first hit since Sept. 28, 2012. Abreu, 40, was recalled by the Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

--RF Curtis Granderson didn’t start Thursday but delivered an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals. It was just the 10th hit in 73 at-bats this season for Granderson but his second hit in four at-bats since Wednesday night, when he singled in the first inning to snap an 0-for-22 stretch.

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to even his record Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision Sunday, when he allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves. It was his third quality start in four tries this season, though his ERA is 4.63. Wheeler will be making his second career start against the Marlins. He wasn’t involved in the decision last July 30, when he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in Miami and ended up allowing two runs in seven innings in the Mets’ 4-2, 10-inning win.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14. He started running on April 22.

--LF Chris Young (right quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on April 13.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu