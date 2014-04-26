New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins believes good pitching is like good hitting: It’s contagious. The New York Mets might really be dangerous if they could just catch some of the latter.

The Mets’ feel-good April continued with another dramatic late-inning win Friday night, when Curtis Granderson’s two-out RBI single capped a two-run ninth-inning rally and lifted New York to a 4-3 win over the Marlins.

The Mets (13-10) have recorded three walk-off wins -- including two on this 10-game homestand -- this year and have won four games in their final at-bat. But those exciting victories can’t conceal the fact the Mets are getting by almost entirely on the strength of their starting pitching.

Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six innings Friday to lower the rotation’s ERA to 3.41. Mets starters have been particularly effective in the last 11 games, a stretch in which the quintet of Wheeler, Dillon Gee, Bartolo Colon, Jenrry Mejia and Jonathon Niese posted a 1.81 ERA.

“I believe everybody feeds off one another,” Collins said Friday afternoon. “Same thing when you see teams that get hot with the bad -- seems like everybody in the lineup is hitting.”

The Mets are also one of just three teams in baseball -- along with Milwaukee and Pittsburgh -- whose starters have lasted at least five innings in every game.

“I think that just spreads,” Collins said. “Somebody goes and pitches well and the next guy wants to do the same.”

Now if only something positively infectious could hit the Mets bats: New York has scored four runs or less 15 times in 23 games, including six straight. The Mets entered Friday 11th in the National League in runs scored (86) and last in both batting average (.217) and slugging percentage (.315).

On Friday, the Mets scored two runs in a two-pitch span in the third but only got one runner into scoring position between the fourth and eighth before their comeback against Marlins closer Steve Cishek.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-10

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (Kevin Slowey, 0-0, 4.15 ERA) at Mets (Jenrry Mejia, 3-0. 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia will look to continue his breakout season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mejia earned the win on Monday, when he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 6 2/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Cardinals. It was the second straight start in which Mejia didn’t allow a run. He has thrown a career-high 13 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to April 10. Mejia leads the Mets with three wins and a 1.99 ERA this season and is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 innings over nine starts since joining the Mets’ rotation last July. Mejia will be making his second career start against the Marlins and his seventh appearance overall. He is 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA against the Marlins and took the loss last July 31, when he gave up three runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 3-2.

--RF Curtis Granderson delivered his second walk-off RBI of the week Friday night, when his two-out single in the ninth inning broke a tie and lifted the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Marlins. It was the only hit of the night for Granderson and only his 11th hit in 78 at-bats this season. However, he has three RBIs in the last six games, including the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 14th inning of a 4-3 win over the Braves on Sunday.

--RHP Zack Wheeler recorded the second double-digit strikeout game of his career and pitched out of numerous jams Friday night, when he whiffed 10 in six innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Wheeler, who didn’t factor into the decision, finished two strikeouts shy of his career high, set last Aug. 15 against San Diego. He allowed four hits and three walks on Friday but escaped first-and-third situations in the first, fifth and sixth innings. He finished his night by striking out Derek Dietrich and Adeiny Hechavarria to strand runners at the corners in the sixth.

--3B David Wright snapped a mini-slump Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Wright, who had a 12-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday, was hitless in his last 13 at-bats before singling in the first inning Friday. He is batting .284 with a team-high 13 RBIs in 95 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s truly enjoyable waking up every morning and knowing that we get to come to the ballpark and hang out and have fun playing the game.” -- C Travis d‘Arnaud, after the Mets recorded their third walk-off win Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 after feeling tightness in his right leg while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning April 14. He started running on April 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

