New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese somehow managed to stay warm Tuesday night. In fact, he remained hot.

Niese (2-2), working on a rainy, windy 46-degree night, scattered four hits over seven innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1, his second straight victory and his seventh in 13 career decisions against the Phils. It is his most victories against any team.

“It was another cold one,” he said, “but it seems like the more I pitch in cold weather, the more I figure out how to stay warm.”

He struck out five and walked one, and the only run he allowed came on Marlon Byrd’s homer with two outs in the fourth.

Niese said he huddled around the dugout heater between innings, worked the hand-warmers in his jacket pockets and tried to keep moving.

“Niese has been effective against this club for a couple years now,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “His two fastballs run both ways. He’s a little herky-jerky out there, (has) a real good cut fastball and he mixed in breaking pitches. We did hit some balls hard right out of the gate for two or three innings and didn’t have any baserunners from that. He seemed to take that and run with it, and really settled in.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon 2-3, 4.50 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 0-2, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter, beat St. Louis 4-1 in his last start, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one. He is 1-2 with a 4.65 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia.

--LHP Jonathon Niese beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night for his second straight victory, as he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. Niese (2-2) struck out five and walked one in running his career record against the Phillies to 7-6. It is his most victories against any team.

--2B Daniel Murphy went 3-for-5 against the Phillies on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Murphy, hitting at a .341 clip during his streak, is batting .304 overall. He also stole a base in the game, extending his streak of successful steal attempts, already the second longest in franchise history, to 28. Kevin McReynolds stole 33 in a row between 1987 and ‘89.

--SS Ruben Tejada, just 4-for-25 on the road before Tuesday’s game against the Phillies, went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, both on a fifth-inning single off Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels. Tejada is hitting .221 this season.

--LF Eric Young Jr. ended an 0-for-11 slide with a ninth-inning single off reliever Shawn Camp in Tuesday’s victory over Philadelphia. Young, 1-for-5 in the game, is hitting .317 on the road, .135 at home and .215 overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just keep moving. Not try to stay in one spot for a long time.” -- LHP Jonathon Niese, talking about how he keeps warm during cold pitching nights.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 27. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment April 28.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

=