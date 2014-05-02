New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The New York Mets got center fielder Jose Lagares back Thursday, and they wasted no time inserting him at the top of the lineup.

Lagares missed 15 games with a strained right hamstring, but before he went on the disabled list, he was one of the team’s hottest hitters.

The 25-year-old put together a nine-game hitting streak before he strained his right hamstring, and he wasted no time in extending the string to 10 with a double to lead off Thursday’s game. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Having him back at the start of the seven-game road trip is helpful. Coors Field has one of the largest outfields in baseball, which presents a challenge for even the speediest players, such as Lagares.

“Certainly coming in here and going into Florida, in those two parks, we’re going to have absolutely the best center fielder you can put out there,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They have to cover lot of ground.”

The Mets want to keep their recent hot streak going; they are 9-5 since April 14. Playing in Colorado is a plus for the hitters but a challenge to the pitchers, especially going against a Rockies team is off to a good start.

“We’ve been red hot. If ever you are going to pull out your ‘A’ game out, the next four days is when you need to do it,” Collins said. “Obviously, in this park, the way they are swinging, you have to really pitch well.”

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon didn’t Thursday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was a dubious start in a hitter-friendly park.

“This is a park you have to make pitches or you’re going to get hurt here,” Collins said. “He just didn’t have his stuff.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-2, 3.99 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 2-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Juan Lagares came off the 15-day disabled list and delivered two doubles, the second of which drove in a run Thursday. Lagares missed 15 games due to a strained right hamstring, but he didn’t miss a beat upon his return. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games. “It’s good to have Juan back in the lineup,” manager Terry Collins said. “Two big hits for us.”

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday when CF Juan Lagares came off the disabled list. Nieuwenhuis, 26, hit .222 with a homer and five RBIs in nine games for the Mets this season.

--RF Curtis Granderson has been struggling all season, but he finally got a hit during New York’s three-run rally in the eighth inning Thursday. It was just Granderson’s fifth hit in the past 11 games, and he is 5-for-40 (.125) in that span. “It might be the swing that gets him going,” manager Terry Collins said. “When it’s all said and done, he’s going to put up Curtis Granderson numbers. I don’t know if they’ll be 40 homers, but it’ll be 20 and a lot of RBIs.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon went 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs and 10 hits Thursday, losing for the first time to the Colorado Rockies. However, it wasn’t the first time he was hit hard at Coors Field. On June 12, 2012, Colon, pitching for Oakland, allowed five runs and walked three in five innings but got the victory. Thursday was his shortest start of the season. Last year, he failed to get out of the fifth just three times.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud hit his second home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning. It was his second of the season and just the third of his career. It was also his first three-run home run of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did not have the usual command that he has. He’d want to come in, and he’d throw the ball away. He’d want to throw the ball away, and it would come up and in. The release point wasn’t there tonight.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings Thursday during the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 27. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment April 28, and he was activated May 1.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu