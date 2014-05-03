New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Commissioner Bud Selig was at the game, part of his farewell tour as he visits every major league ballpark before retiring in January. During a question-and-answer session before the Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 10-3, leaving them with a 15-13 record, Selig was asked if he had any concern about the Mets, who despite playing in New York began the season with a

payroll of about $89 million that ranked 22nd in the majors.

“I just talked to Sandy Alderson on the field, who I have enormous respect for,” Selig said. “I think the Mets are playing better. I think the Mets feel that they’re better. And I have a lot of faith not only in the Wilpons, but in Sandy Alderson. And he tells me the farm system will produce the kind of talent they need to do better.”

Selig said rebuilding a farm system is “a slow process” and recalled how Branch Rickey said it takes three to five years before a farm system or a trade can be judged and that Rickey was right.

“I‘m watching a lot of organizations, because this question comes up not only about the Mets but about other clubs, and you can see the byproducts of the true farm system working,” Selig said. “They may not work as fast as you’d like, but the Mets have played much better so far this year. And the independent people that I talk to -- and I do have other people grading other clubs’ farm systems -- give the Mets very high marks.”

Selig was then asked whether the Mets had the capacity to spend more and raise their payroll to a level more typical of New York. He answered, “I said to you, and I mean this sincerely, and if I didn’t I wouldn’t say it: I am not the last bit concerned about the Mets’ ability to compete at the major league level.”

--RHP Zach Wheeler, who made his 23rd career start and sixth this season, lasted four innings and allowed seven runs, six earned. This was the shortest outing of his career and the most runs he has allowed in any career start.

--CF Juan Lagares went 2-for-5 with a double for his second consecutive multi-hit game since coming off the disabled list Thursday. Lagares, who pulled his right hamstring April 14, extended his hitting streak to 11 games since April 5. During his streak, Lagares is hitting .333 (15-for-45) with four doubles, six RBI and five runs scored.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud went 1-for-4. After going hitless in his first six games d‘Arnaud is hitting .303 (10-for-33) over his past 10 games. He hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning Thursday off Chad Bettis that resulted in the final score as the Mets lost 7-4. Manager Terry Collins said of d‘Arnaud, “He’s using the field to hit, not trying to do anything special. The at-bats at home, I thought he used the middle of the field better. (Thursday) night, I thought he took a good swing at a pitch that you’ve got to take a good swing at. When he first got here last year, he wanted to prove that he was an outstanding defensive catcher. That was his goal. Now, he’s accomplished that, and it’s about trying to make his offense a part of his game.”

--2B Daniel Murphy’s streak of 28 consecutive stolen bases ended in the first. He got a big running lead from second base, but pitcher Jorge De La Rosa stepped off the mound and threw Murphy out at third. Murphy’s streak dated to June 9, 2013 and was the second-longest streak in club history, behind Kevin McReynolds’ 33 straight stolen bases from 1987-1989.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All my balls were running. My two-seamer was cutting (rather than sinking.) When they did hit it, they found holes. It was one of those days that I got my ground balls, but they found holes.” -- RHP Zack Wheeler, after a 10-3 loss to the Rockies on Friday.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

