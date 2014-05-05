New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Young sits out with freak injury

DENVER -- Eric Young Jr. was scheduled to make his first start of the series but was scratched from the lineup after suffering a freak injury in the indoor batting cage. Lucas Duda was hitting during a soft-toss drill and lined a ball off the protective screen that ricocheted and struck Young below the right eye. A CT scan on his right cheekbone was negative, and Young was listed day-to-day.

Young said he passed a concussion test. He had slight swelling under his right eye. Manager Terry Collins said he was going to play Young, but he said he was dizzy upon returning to Coors Field.

“Anybody that gets hit with a baseball in the head is going to experience some discomfort,” Young said after the Mets beat the Rockies 5-1. “X-Rays and CT scan came back good. Fortunately, it’s just a little headache right now.”

Asked whether he thought he would be able to play Monday at Miami, Young said, “I don’t know what my symptoms will be tomorrow. As of right now, I‘m good to go. If need be, they probably could have gotten me in the game later today.”

Young has lost his starting job in left field with the return of Juan Lagares, who came off the disabled list Thursday when the four-game series with the Rockies started. Lagares plays center field, and Chris Young, who had been playing center, has moved back to left field.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 2-2, 2.20 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 2-1, 2.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Rice came on in the seventh and retired left-handed hitting Charlie Blackmon, the only batter he faced, on a fly to short center field. Rice has retired 16 of the past 18 batters he has faced. He is unscored upon in nine straight games, totaling 4 2/3 innings, and in 12 of his 14 outings. Left-handed hitters are 4-for-21 (.190) against Rice.

--CF Juan Lagares went 3-for-5 with two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. In addition to this season, Lagares hit safely in 12 straight games from Aug. 25-Sept. 7, 2013. During his streak, Lagares is hitting .339 (19-for-56) with five doubles, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. With three hits, he tied his career high. It was his eighth three-hit game and first since Sept. 22, 2013 at Philadelphia. Lagares came off the disabled list Thursday, and in this series, he went 8-for-20 (.400) with four doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

--OF Chris Young went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. He finished the series 7-for-16 with two doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored. Young came into the series with just eight hits and a .205 average in his first 12 games this season.

--RHP Dillon Gee pitched into the seventh, finishing with six scoreless innings and holding the Rockies scoreless on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 16 innings, threw a season-high 113 pitches and improved to 3-1 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts. During that span, opponents are hitting .200 (19-for-95) against Gee. He has thrown back-to-back scoreless starts for the first time in his career and has pitched at least six innings in 23 of his past 24 starts. Gee has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts. The last Mets pitcher to have a longer streak was R.A. Dickey May 22-June 18, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Considering our starters had pitched so well and had so much trouble here, for him to go out there and go six gave our bullpen a little bit of a break. And anytime you can hold that lineup in this ballpark to no runs over six, you’re doing something right.” -- Mets 3B David Wright, of RHP Dillon Gee, who extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 16 innings and pitched at least six innings for the 23rd time in his past 24 starts.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young Jr. (right cheek contusion) was scratched from the lineup May 4 after suffering a freak injury in the indoor batting cage. A CT scan on his right cheekbone was negative, and Young was listed day-to-day.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

==