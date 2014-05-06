New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Doing the little things not enough for Mets

MIAMI - The New York Mets are doing some little things right this season.

But they have to do the big things better if they want to seriously contend in the National League this season.

Among the things they are doing well:

--Their .987 fielding percentage is second best in the NL and fifth best in the majors.

--Their catchers, Travis d‘Arnaud and Anthony Recker, have combined to allow just six steals, the fewest in the majors. They have also caught four runners trying to steal, completely shutting down rivals’ running games.

--Mets relievers have stranded 27 of 35 inherited runners, the sixth-best ratio in the majors.

--Mets batters are second in the NL in walks with 111.

--The Mets are third in the NL with 28 steals.

So if the Mets are drawing walks, stealing bases, playing good defense and doing all these other things, why are they hovering slightly over .500 at 16-15 after Monday’s 4-3 walk-off loss to the Marlins?

Here are a few reasons:

--Their offense is not productive. Their .645 OPS is next-to-last in the NL. Their 22 homers also rank second-to-last.

--Their pitching, the supposed strength of the team, has been below average with a 4.05 ERA that ranks 12th in the NL.

What needs to happen in order for the Mets to improve?

Simple: The big-money players -- third baseman David Wright ($19 million), outfielder Curtis Granderson ($13 million) and pitcher Bartolo Colon ($9 million) -- must play to their salaries.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-4, 5.65 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 1-2, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon pitches against the Marlins Tuesday, and the veteran -- who turns 41 on May 24 -- is seeking consistency. He has made six starts -- two of them very bad and the other four very solid. In the two bad starts, he has given up a combined total of 16 runs. In the four good starts, he has allowed a combined total of just seven runs. Colon, who was sensational last season with a 2.65 ERA last season while pitching for the Oakland A‘s, should have, theoretically at least, an advantage in coming to a new league this year because the batters don’t know him as well as they do other pitchers. But Colon has given up seven homers already. He allowed just 14 all of last season. He has also allowed 48 hits in 36 2/3 innings this season.

--LHP Jon Niese pitched seven scoreless innings Monday against the Marlins. Niese allowed five hits and one walk, striking out six, while producing his fourth straight stellar start. In his previous three, he had allowed one run each time out against the Phillies, Cardinals and Braves. In his seven innings on Monday, Niese did not allow a runner to get past second base.

--2B Daniel Murphy, who slugged a solo homer Monday against the Marlins, is one of the most well-respected Mets players. Murphy, 29, is in his sixth MLB season, and he is hitting .312. His career batting average is .291, so this year’s average is no surprise. Murphy also hit over .300 as a rookie in 2008 (.313) and again in 2011 (.320). Since the start of the 2012 season, he has 109 multi-hit games, which is tied for third-most in the NL. He also steals bases. He was successful on 28 straight attempts until he was caught on Friday. He had a total of 23 steals last season, when he also had career highs in homers (13) and RBIs (78). He is average at best on defense, though, making 18 errors last season and three so far this year.

--CF Curtis Granderson seems to be breaking out of his slump. He had just 12 hits in April, batting just .145 with one homer and seven RBIs. That’s not the production the Mets expected when they signed the former Yankee to a four-year, big-money deal. But he has been better of late. In his first four games this month, he hit .375 with one homer and five RBIs. Then in his fifth game of May, on Monday against the Marlins, he slugged a solo homer on his first at-bat and got a single his second time up. He has a modest six-game hit streak, but, given his awful start, that is certainly good news for the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I was warming up in the bullpen, I was struggling with my command. I tried to focus on the batter and getting outs. But I couldn’t control my body well. I really regret taking away (Jon) Niese’s win and the team’s win.” - RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, after giving up two hits, two walks and three runs without getting anyone out during Monday’s 4-3 loss to Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young (bruise below right eye) returned to the starting lineup May 5 after a one-game injury absence. He was scratched from the lineup May 4 after suffering a freak injury in the indoor batting cage. A CT scan on his right cheekbone was negative.

-- RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (calf injury) returned to action on May 5.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu