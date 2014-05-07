New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

The Mets lost the fifth game in their last six on Tuesday, falling victim to a masterful performance from Marlins right-hander Henderson Alvarez, who shut them out in a 3-0 loss.

It’s something different every night for the Mets. On Monday, they nearly led wire-to-wire, but surrendered three runs to tie it in the eighth and then had the Marlins walk off on them in the ninth. On Tuesday, they couldn’t even provide any semblance of offense to even gain a lead to begin with.

Right-hander Bartolo Colon recovered nicely from the two runs he gave up to the Marlins in the first, but that was all the offense the Marlins would need. Colon was markedly better than his last outing in Colorado.

While the bullpen has plagued New York, allowing 10 earned runs in its last 12 1/3 innings, Jose Valverde entered in the eighth and struck out the side. Was it one outlying inning or are the Mets beginning to correct their biggest detriment (hitting aside)?

Regardless, the Mets need to understand the season is a marathon and a tough road stretch isn’t the end of things for them, like manager Terry Collins is trying to preach.

“We’re OK. We have 130 games to go. We’re doing alright,” Collins says. “We wish we could’ve won some more games, we stole a couple of games we shouldn’t have won. It all adds out this time of year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-3, 5.13 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 3-2, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon was rocky in the first inning when he gave up a pair of runs in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Marlins but bounced back nicely after that, finishing with three earned runs over seven innings while striking out five. He was happy to leave the altitude in Colorado, where he gave up seven runs without making it through the fifth. The key for Colon is to keep the ball down; that’s what he was doing in innings where he was effective.

--CF Juan Lagares was back in the leadoff spot on Tuesday after manager Terry Collins used Eric Young Jr. in that spot on Monday. Lagares, no longer the owner of a 13-game hitting streak after dropping it Monday in pinch-hit duty, doubled in a 1-for-3 outing. He has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games and is proving to be tremendously efficient in the leadoff spot for Collins.

--2B Daniel Murphy doubled twice on a night where no one else in the Mets lineup could produce off Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez in a 3-0 shutout. It was Murphy’s 18th career game with two doubles. He and CF Juan Lagares are proving to be a solid 1-2 tandem at the top of the Mets lineup. They are the only two Mets hitting above .300.

--RF Curtis Granderson continues to struggle in his transition to the National League. He’s having a hard time picking up the pitchers. An 0-for-4 night with two strikeouts, including one on a ball in the dirt for the final out in a 3-0 shutout, now has him hitting .179 on the season. A move out of the cleanup spot may be necessary soon for manager Terry Collins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was up in the zone, and I think after that I did a good job and I think I threw a good game. I was trying to be aggressive early in the count and believing I still had command of my pitches.” -- Mets starter Bartolo Colon, who gave up two runs in the first inning but settled in after that. He allowed just one more run in his seven-inning, seven-hit outing Tuesday but the Mets fell to the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Torres (upper lat) did not play May 6 after being held out May 5.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (calf injury) returned to action on May 5.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Omar Quintanilla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

